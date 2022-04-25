Irish in France react to Macron win: ‘It’s better the devil you know than the devil you don’t’

News that Emmanuel Macron has been re-elected as the president of France was greeted with mixed emotions across Europe.

As polling stations closed across France, a vote sample projected that Mr Macron was set to win 58pc of the vote, compared to 42pc for his hard-right rival Marine Le Pen.

The Irish Independent spoke to Irish people living in France to get their opinion on the news and a sense of relief appeared to be the overriding emotion for many.

Anna-Marie Brassil-Dreyfus (52) – “It’s better the devil you know than the devil you don’t.”

Mrs Brassil-Dreyfus is originally from Co Louth but has lived and worked in France for over 30 years.

The mother-of-two lives in Taverny, a commune in the northwestern suburbs of Paris, and is married to a French native. She became a French citizen two years ago and has dual nationality.

Originally from the Cooley Peninsula, Mrs Brassil-Dreyfus voted for Mr Macron in the presidential election.

“I think the French people are very angry for the past few years, you can sense it,” she said.

"I participated in counting the votes in our local office and I found that there were a lot of blank votes or a lot of people just putting in empty envelopes because they didn’t want to vote for Macron or Le Pen, but they’re just trying to demonstrate their unhappiness and frustration.

“But at the same time, it’s important that we don’t let the far-right profit from all this uneasiness and anger by just getting their votes.

"This is something that I felt really strong about that definitely I have to vote, definitely it’s not going to be Le Pen that’s getting in.

“Macron still has a lot to prove, he still has a lot of convincing to do and I think he’s really going to have to reflect on how to go forward.

"He’s got a lot of work set out for him but sometimes we say it’s better the devil you know than the devil you don’t.

“Le Pen has tried to soften her approach and her look but there’s a lot of hidden agendas there in regard to immigration and Europe, so the safer solution was definitely Macron for me. It could have gone either way, which was quite worrying.

“There’s a lot that can be done within this country and I have total faith in Macron, and he’s had five years to see the unrest, so he has to now prove himself to all these unhappy people, not just the people who voted for him but to all these people who didn’t vote for him.”

Mrs Brassil-Dreyfus said the cost-of-living crisis is currently one of the main issues for French people.

“Unfortunately, with the crisis in Ukraine it’s the cost of living, the high increase in petrol and I suppose all the questions on the pension age reforms,” she said.

“Macron also has to keep to the green agenda and he’s talking about reviving more nuclear power, but I think in general at the moment the French are unhappy with the cost-of-living.”

Martin Loughrey (44) – “If Le Pen had won I’d wake up in a country that I didn’t want to live in anymore.”

Mr Loughrey is originally from Skerries, Co Dublin, but lives in thesuburbs to the east of Paris. He has lived in France for 14 years and has three children with his French wife.

He said he was “delighted” that Macron won another five years as French president.

Mr Loughrey is not a French citizen, so he was unable to vote but he pledged his support for the second-time winner.

“I am absolutely delighted, I think as the two weeks wore down between the first and second round, I began to get a little bit more and more worried especially when I started to read into a little bit more about what Le Pen was proposing,” he said.

“For me, more than anything else, it was the bill that she was proposing to put French people before all others in France.

"I’m kind of self-employed, I work with my wife, and she set up a company when we came over so we work together. So in terms of job hunting it’s not such an issue, but I just wouldn’t like to feel like I’m a second-class citizen.

“I’ve lived here for 14 years, I pay my taxes and I pay my social charges. And one of the points she made was to put French first and it mentioned dual nationality wouldn’t be accepted, people would have to relinquish their second nationality.

“Now I didn’t see the detail of whether that was naturalised French citizens would have to relinquish their original nationality, or would it affect my children who were born in France to a French mother and an Irish father – would they also have to relinquish their Irish nationality? And that’s not something I would be happy about at all. So, for me that was a big issue.”

Mr Loughrey said his wife shared his beliefs on the election.

“If Le Pen had won, I said it to my wife, I said I’m absolutely terrified that after living in France for 14 years and being perfectly happy for most of it, I’d wake up in a country that I didn’t want to live in anymore,” he said.

“She wasn’t as worried as I was, and a lot of people were saying ‘Le Pen will never get in’ but as I said, that’s what we said about Brexit and that’s what we said about Trump and it’s when people think that it will never happen that they become complacent, and it happens.”

Liz Ryan (69) – “There was a danger we were going to end up with a Donald Trump president”

Ms Ryan is originally from Clontarf in Dublin but has lived in Normandy for 21 years. She said she is “relieved” Mr Macron secured the presidency.

“I think like most people, we’re all very relieved obviously there was a danger where we were going to end up with almost a Donald Trump type of president,” Ms Ryan said.

"But Macron’s emergence was bigger than expected, the polls were only giving him a very tiny margin but in fact his eventual vote was wider than expected.

“I think that was as much of a surprise to him as it was to everybody else. I was watching his speech and I was quite surprised to hear him say that he understands that people didn’t so much for him as vote against her.

"But he’s been a very good president for five years but most people, just looking at the evidence, couldn’t deny he managed the pandemic very well.

“Le Pen is anti-Europe and we all reckoned that the first thing she would be doing if she were elected would be holding a referendum which would lead potentially to ‘Frexit’, which would be an appalling situation for us.

“Being a European in France makes life much simpler so the idea of president Le Pen holding this referendum was putting the heart across us all, so it’s one of many reasons why we’re very glad that she hasn’t got through.”

Ms Ryan said she believes the proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 65 had been the biggest issue up for debate in France, a country which has changed a lot since she moved there 21 years ago.

“It’s not the same France that I moved to, it’s got more agitated, more anxious and the atmosphere has changed,” she added.

"The other important issue in France is the raising of the retirement age to 65. They actually retire at 55 quite often, the civil servants and the train drivers.

“Macron made himself very unpopular over the last number of years by attempting to bring the age up to 65 which is still behind the EU average.”

