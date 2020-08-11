Irish family who took Belarus opposition leader into their home now fear for her safety

She is the Belarusian opposition leader who was forced into hiding before a presidential election that has rocked her country.

Charismatic former English teacher Svetlana Tikhanouskaya has rejected the results of the poll, which were marred by accusations of vote rigging in favour of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Irish Independent can reveal Ms Tikhanouskaya has deep links to Ireland and spent much of her teenage years in Roscrea, as part of a Chernobyl charity respite programme.

Tipperary man Harry Deane, whose family hosted Ms Tikhanouskaya as a child, has spoken of his fears for her safety following the controversial re-election of Mr Lukashenko and crackdown on protests to the election results.

Mr Deane, a co-founder of the Chernobyl Lifeline Project, fears the mother of two is in danger amid the worsening political crisis.

"We are very worried about her now. I fear she is in danger and the days ahead are most uncertain."

Yesterday, Ms Tikhanouskaya (37) refused to recognise official results which awarded Mr Lukashenko a landslide victory.

The brutal police crackdown drew harsh criticism from European capitals.

Telling reporters she believed the election was rigged, she said she considered herself the winner and demanded authorities transfer power to the opposition.

"Yesterday the voters made their choice, but the authorities did not hear us, they have broken with the people," she said.

Ms Tikhanouskaya rose from obscurity in recent months to become the main challenger to Mr Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1996. She decided to stand for election following the jailing of her husband, a political blogger, who spoke out against the regime.

Mr Deane, who remains in close contact with Ms Tikhanouskaya, remembers her as "a lovely kid" who was "full of joy". The Deanes were approached by Ms Tikhanouskaya's teacher in Belarus who felt she needed respite as her family lived in impoverished circumstances.

"She first came at age 12 and then came seven or eight times after that," Mr Deane said. "She would stay maybe three months during the summer and a month during the winter.

"Her English was so good we kept her on as an interpreter and later we got her some work locally in a factory.

"She was very happy as it enabled her to pay for her education and clothing. She became well educated. She was so intelligent and picked up the language so fast."

Together with a friend, Mr Deane set up the charity Chernobyl Lifeline Ireland.

"We had families all over Ireland including the family of our ex-Taoiseach Brian Cowen, who would host children every year," Mr Deane said.

"It was a good charity. We operated differently from others in that we brought in groups of children in the months of June, July and August, and we brought them back. Svetlana was one of the children that came back.

"My daughter Mary and son David and my wife were very close to her. When she got married her first child, a little boy, was born profoundly deaf. And we were able to help, and the little boy got a cochlear implant to help him hear."

Even at a young age, Mr Deane remembers Ms Tikhanouskaya had a "love of freedom and fair play".

"Most of the children that did come, they wouldn't speak about the political situation in Belarus," Mr Deane said.

"They were afraid. She wasn't, though. She would give out about it. After the vote was counted, the people knew what the result would be and came out on the street.

"This is going to continue. Svetlana freely admits she is not interested in being president of the country.

"All she wants is to release the political prisoners and to get a fair and honest general election."