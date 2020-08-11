| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Irish family who took Belarus opposition leader into their home now fear for her safety

Svetlana Tikhanouskaya. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko Expand

Close

Svetlana Tikhanouskaya. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Svetlana Tikhanouskaya. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

REUTERS

Svetlana Tikhanouskaya. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Eavan Murray

She is the Belarusian opposition leader who was forced into hiding before a presidential election that has rocked her country.

Charismatic former English teacher Svetlana Tikhanouskaya has rejected the results of the poll, which were marred by accusations of vote rigging in favour of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Irish Independent can reveal Ms Tikhanouskaya has deep links to Ireland and spent much of her teenage years in Roscrea, as part of a Chernobyl charity respite programme.