Irish babies born in Kyiv to surrogate mothers are evacuated amid fighting

Arrangements have been made to ensure the safe passage of Irish babies born to surrogate mothers in Ukraine and their parents.

Four Irish babies have been discharged from a maternity hospital in Kyiv and are being transported to a neighbouring country where they are expected to be united with three Irish couples.

A source with knowledge of the situation said: “Things are progressing well and we are hopeful they will make it back home safely.”

On Tuesday the Department of Justice announced that Ukrainian children aged 16 and under can enter the country without a passport.

When contacted for comment, the Department of Foreign Affairs said could not confirm or deny any details regarding specific consular cases.

However, it is understood the four Irish babies, including a set of twins, are currently in transit.

A number of other babies are due to be born in Ukraine via surrogacy by the end of May.

The Irish Families Through Surrogacy group said it was continuing to work with families to ensure the safety, security and privacy of Irish couples in Ukraine.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said her department was helping families to work through this “unimaginable situation”. Since she introduced the visa waiver on February 25, more than 140 Ukrainians have arrived here.

Meanwhile, Ireland is among a group of 38 states that is referring the situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Announcing the move last night, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said: “This referral answers the call of the ICC prosecutor contained in his announcement on Monday, indicating his intention to begin an investigation encompassing alleged crimes that have occurred as part of the conflict in Ukraine in recent days.

“By referring the situation in Ukraine, Ireland and other states parties will enable the prosecutor to immediately begin his investigation into alleged crimes currently unfolding there and will promote justice and accountability for the Ukrainian people caught in the conflict.”

Mr Coveney said he would address the UN’s Human Rights Council today and call for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces, and the holding to account of all perpetrators of violations and abuses of human rights.

It comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said it is “very possible” that up to 20,000 Ukrainian refugees may come to Ireland.

He said Ireland would do its part in accepting refugees and that numbers were expected to be decided today at European level. “It’s very hard to be definitive,” he said in relation to the number of refugees who may come to Ireland.

“It’s moved very rapidly, we’re at 836,000 Ukrainian refugees have now left Ukraine, half of those have gone to Poland. We will play our part.”

He also warned that disruption to Ukrainian exports would “in time” result in an increase in food prices here.

“That will, in time, find its way through in terms of food inflation and shortages and so forth.

“There’s no doubt that this war will add to the inflationary cycle across Europe that we’ve already experienced as a result of the pandemic.”

He said that the “toughest” of sanctions from Europe and Russia would lead to further increases in inflation.

Top civil servants across Government departments have been tasked with formulating a response to the war.

Hotels are being looked at as possible ways to house refugees on a short-term basis and county councils will also have a responsibility in sourcing accommodation.