Irish animal feed firm that received waiver on Russian sanctions recorded €4m profits

The Irish arm of the American nutrition company that received two derogations from EU sanctions to import Russian animal feed in May made a profit of nearly €4m in its last financial year.

Records released through Freedom of Information show officials in Leo Varadkar’s Department of Enterprise granted ADM Arkady Ireland exemptions in May for two Russian vessels to import beet pulp pellets.

EU sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine forbid Russian-flagged vessels from landing at EU ports, but there are a series of exemptions, including for the import of agricultural food products.

The application from ADM Arkady, part of the American giant nutrition company, which had net sales of $64bn (€63bn) in 2020, was supported by the Department of Agriculture.

ADM Arkady said EU-flagged vessels were refusing to take Russian-origin cargo at Russian ports.

An email on April 21 said “only one hesitating candidate” had been detected, which was an Estonian ship but it was asking for “unjustifiably highly [sic] premium which ruins economical sense”. ADM Arkady Ireland’s accounts for 2020 show it made an after-tax profit of €3.88m on a turnover of €302m.

Dr Eamon Cahill, the department’s director of trade licensing and control, granted the derogations on April 22, but warned that “reliance on this derogation is not sustainable for an extended period”. He said it would “not be tenable politically for Ireland to be routinely authorising derogations”. Sheila Nolan, an official with the Department of Agriculture, agreed it was “not a long-term solution” and said she had “stressed the need to source product from outside of Russia” with importers.

The two ships authorised to dock in Cork were the MV Serdolik and MV Malachite. However, on May 6, two days before the Serdolik was due to dock, the Department of Enterprise suspended the derogations. It received intelligence from Revenue that the ships were owned by GTLK, the Russian state-owned leasing company whose activities were explicitly restricted by EU sanctions. Dr Cahill emailed ADM Arkady and said the two ships were prohibited from docking in any Irish port due to the suspicion they were owned by GTLK.

ADM responded to say it was part of an international firm quoted on the New York Stock Exchange and bound by strict compliance regulations. It said rigorous pre-chartering checks had been carried out and neither vessel triggered any flags. It provided correspondence from the ships’ owners, Volga Shipping, that said it was not linked with GTLK.

Volga Shipping is ultimately owned by Vladimir Lisin, reportedly Russia’s richest businessman, who chairs and majority owns Novolipetsk, one of the country’s largest steel companies.

Lisin has been critical of Russia’s war on Ukraine, saying in a message to staff that the “death of people in Ukraine is a tragedy that is hard to justify or explain”. He has not been sanctioned by the EU, UK or US.

ADM told Irish officials that “wherever this information is coming from, it is both misinformed and inaccurate”. An ADM executive said he had thought about the issue while counting sheep overnight. He believed the department came across “some website” suggesting GTLK leased the ships, but ownership certificates showed they were not leased.

Dr Cahill told the Department of Agriculture on May 7 that it was reviewing the reliability of its information. He would keep the suspensions in place until checks were completed. “We need to ensure we have a solid basis for our decision — not least to mitigate risk of claims for damages if GTLK link is historical,” he said.

On May 8, Revenue informed the department its analytics department had provided “incorrect data”. It said the suspensions could be lifted and apologised.

The other derogation from the sanctions was granted to Comex McKinnon for the importation of soybean hulls to Greenore, Co Louth, on May 10.

They were delivered by the vessel Sormovskiy 3060, also owned by Volga Shipping.

This weekend, Revenue said it had taken “appropriate steps” with its third-party information provider “to ensure the accuracy of any further information provided”.