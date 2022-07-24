| 16.6°C Dublin

Irish animal feed firm that received waiver on Russian sanctions recorded €4m profits

Arkady Ireland was granted exemption from Enterprise Department so it could import beet pellets

Russian billionaire and businessman Vladimir Lisin, whose ships were used in the imports, has been strongly critical of the Kremlin. Photo: Getty Images
The MV Serdolik Expand

Russian billionaire and businessman Vladimir Lisin, whose ships were used in the imports, has been strongly critical of the Kremlin. Photo: Getty Images

Russian billionaire and businessman Vladimir Lisin, whose ships were used in the imports, has been strongly critical of the Kremlin. Photo: Getty Images

The MV Serdolik

The MV Serdolik

Russian billionaire and businessman Vladimir Lisin, whose ships were used in the imports, has been strongly critical of the Kremlin. Photo: Getty Images

Mark Tighe

The Irish arm of the American nutrition company that received two derogations from EU sanctions to import Russian animal feed in May made a profit of nearly €4m in its last financial year.

Records released through Freedom of Information show officials in Leo Varadkar’s Department of Enterprise granted ADM Arkady Ireland exemptions in May for two Russian vessels to import beet pulp pellets.

