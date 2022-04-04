Ireland would support ‘stronger actions’ against Russian gas but European unity vital, Paschal Donohoe says

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said Ireland would support “stronger actions” on Russian gas exports as EU countries bicker over an energy embargo. However, he insisted it was “a national view” and that EU unity was paramount.

"The Irish government have made clear that we do support stronger actions being taken regarding the export of gas and other forms of energy from Russia,” Mr Donohoe told reporters after a meeting of the eurozone’s 19 finance ministers in Luxembourg on Monday.

“We do appreciate that there are many differing views on this matter across the European Union, and we have seen, to date, that maintaining a unified and cohesive stance regarding the enforcement of sanctions is a real source of strength.

“And the Taoiseach and other members of government outlined our support for looking at how measures could be strengthened in the future.”

Mr Donohoe said that eurozone economic growth “will slow” in 2022 as a result of the war in Ukraine and several rounds of sanctions on Russia.

EU ministers will step up sanctions talks on Tuesday following reports of civilian massacres by Russian troops in the town of Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, over the weekend. The EU and Ukraine are investigating whether the incidents amount to war crimes.

Mr Donohoe said the images were "horrifying” and that the EU was “appalled”. "We stand ready to step up sanctions and support for the people of Ukraine,” he said.

The EU’s 27 ministers are to discuss further sanctions on Tuesday.

EU economy chief Paolo Gentiloni said that the EU needed “to strengthen our unity and to increase our response”. He said EU growth would remain positive in 2022 although the bloc would “trim” its next economic forecast, due to be published on May 16.