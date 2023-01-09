| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Iranian held in Germany on suspicion of plotting chemical attack after US intelligence tip

Forensic police in hazmat suits at the scene in Castrop-Rauxel in Germany. Photo: Christoph Reichwein/AP Expand

Close

Forensic police in hazmat suits at the scene in Castrop-Rauxel in Germany. Photo: Christoph Reichwein/AP

Forensic police in hazmat suits at the scene in Castrop-Rauxel in Germany. Photo: Christoph Reichwein/AP

Forensic police in hazmat suits at the scene in Castrop-Rauxel in Germany. Photo: Christoph Reichwein/AP

Frank Jordans

A 32-year-old Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, including cyanide and ricin.

The man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, north-west of Dortmund.

Related topics

More On Germany

Most Watched

Privacy