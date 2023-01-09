Iranian held in Germany on suspicion of plotting chemical attack after US intelligence tip

A 32-year-old Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, including cyanide and ricin.

The man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, north-west of Dortmund.

Police said the man was suspected of planning a serious attack using powerful poisonous chemicals and which was motivated by Islamist extremism. Specialists wearing anti-contamination suits were seen carrying evidence out of the man’s home.

A spokesman for Dusseldorf prosecutors later said an initial search of the premises turned up no toxic substances.

It is not immediately clear how advanced the plans for an attack were and whether the suspect had picked a specific target.

The top security official for North Rhine-Westphalia state, Herbert Reul, said in a statement that authorities got “a serious tip that led police to intervene the same night”.

Tabloid newspaper Bild said the tip came from an allied intelligence agency.

Dusseldorf prosecutors confirmed the information came from authorities in the US.

News agency Dpa cited an unidentified German security official as saying there was no indication the suspect acted on behalf of the Iranian state, but rather that he allegedly supported a Sunni extremist group. Sunnis are a religious minority in Iran.

Germany’s top security official thanked police and specialists from the country’s disease control agency who had taken part in the raid.

“Our security services take any information about Islamist terror threats very seriously, and act,” interior minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement, adding that 21 Islamist attacks had been prevented in Germany since 2000.

Ms Faeser noted the importance of international co-operation in fighting extremist threats, and said further investigation by Dusseldorf prosecutors would show whether the police operation was warranted.

Five years ago, German police arrested a Tunisian man and his wife on suspicion of planning to carry out a ricin attack in the name of the so-called Islamic State group.

They were later found guilty and sentenced to 10 and eight years’ imprisonment respectively.

Even small amounts of ricin can kill an adult if eaten, injected or inhaled.