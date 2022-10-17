Iran to send Russia long-range missiles, sparking calls for Israel to arm Ukraine

A Russian warship launches a cruise missile at a target in Ukraine in this photo released by the Russian Defence Ministry

Iran will sell missiles to Russia to use in its war in Ukraine, according to Western intelligence, triggering calls from Israeli officials to start arming Kyiv.

Russia has already deployed Iranian Shahed-136 drones in Ukraine and the new missiles will boost its depleted arsenal after eight months of war.

The Washington Post quoted the two intelligence officers as saying that Iran will send more drones as well as Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles to Russia.

These are ballistic missiles with a range of about 300km and 600km that are fired from vehicles. They are not a substitute for the high-precision cruise missiles of which Russia is believed to be running short.

“Russia’s defence industry is probably incapable of producing advanced munitions at the rate they are being expended,” Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.

Russian forces fired 80 cruise missiles at cities in Ukraine last Monday in retaliation for an attack on the bridge that connects Crimea to the Russian mainland.

Iran is the only country outside the former Soviet Union to which Vladimir Putin has flown since he ordered an invasion of Ukraine in February. In July, he travelled to Tehran to meet with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Analysts have said that intensifying relations between Moscow and Tehran are creating a new “axis of evil”.

Intelligence that Iran will accelerate its arms supplies to Russia triggered a reaction from arch-foe Israel. Its officials told the media that they may start sending weapons to Ukraine, a move that spreads the war.

“There is no longer any doubt where Israel should stand in this bloody conflict,” said Nachman Shai, Israel’s diaspora minister.

“The time has come for Ukraine to receive military aid.”

The Israeli government has criticised the Kremlin, straining traditionally

close ties.

Separately, Russia’s defence ministry said it was continuing air strikes on military and energy targets in Ukraine, using long-range precision-guided weapons.

“The goals of the attacks have been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised,” the ministry said. Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure to spread fear. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

