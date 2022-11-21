Iran strikes deal with Russia to help it build its own drones boosting its ability to further cripple Ukraine’s vital energy infrastructure

Sniper and commander of a unit in the south, aka Kurt, aims during an operation against Russian positions, Kherson region, southern Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: Bernat Armangue/AP

RUSSIA is to start making its own Iranian-designed kamikaze drones under a deal with Tehran that will boost its ability to further cripple Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

US intelligence agencies say Russian officials have signed an agreement for Iran to provide key components and know-how for the weapons and Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s security council visited Tehran on November 9.

“[The deal] is proceeding quickly from decision-making to implementation,” The Washington Post quoted a western security official as saying.

Iran is sending designs and materials to Russian weapons producers so they can begin to make Shahed-136 drones within months, officials familiar with the matter said.

Russia has used swarms of the Shahed-136 drones to attack Ukraine since October. The drones are cheap to produce and can be used to substitute for Russia’s depleted stocks of missiles.

The Kremlin bought hundreds of the drones earlier this year and rebranded them as Geranium-2, pretending they were produced in Russia.

Ukrainian witnesses said the buzzing hum of the engines sounded like a lawnmower and spread terror. The Iranian government only admitted this month that it started supplying Russia with drones “months before” the invasion of Ukraine in February.

James Cleverly, the UK foreign secretary, said Iran’s drone sales were “spreading bloodshed and destruction”.

Vowing to counter the Iranian move, he added: “Iranian-supplied weapons threaten the entire region... the [Tehran] regime has resorted to selling Russia the armed drones that are killing civilians in Ukraine.”

Separately, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky and one of Ukraine’s chief negotiators, said that despite pressure from the United States his country had no intention of negotiating with Moscow.

In an interview, Mr Podolyak said that it would be bizarre to start negotiating with the Kremlin after Ukraine had achieved a series of battlefield victories that routed Russian forces from outside Kharkiv and forced them to retreat from the city of Kherson.

“When you have the initiative on the battlefield, it’s slightly bizarre to receive proposals like, ‘You will not be able to do everything by military means anyway, you need to negotiate’,” he said.

US officials have been pushing for Mr Zelensky to order peace talks while his forces have the upper hand but, so far, Ukrainian officials have instead insisted that they still want to push the Russian army out of the territory that it has occupied since 2014, including Crimea.

