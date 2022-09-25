Iran regime targets the ‘Asian Maradona’ for helping to spread the headscarf protests

People gather in Tehran to protest against the death of Mahsa Amini

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have called for the arrest of a beloved Iranian footballer known as the ‘Asian Maradona’ — after his emergence as one of the leaders of protests now widespread across the country.

Ali Karimi, former captain of Iran’s national football team, has used his online fanbase to drum up support for demonstrators who have taken to the streets in the wake of the death last week of Mahsa Amini.

He was the first prominent Iranian figure to blame the death of the 22-year-old on Iran’s morality police — telling millions of his online followers that he believed her family’s story that she died of injuries sustained after she was beaten for not wearing her hijab properly.

The Revolutionary Guards have used live ammunition to suppress protests, and 71 are now dead

Since then the former Bayern Munich forward — a legendary figure in Iran — has devoted his social media channels to encouraging the mass uprising as it has spread across the country, sharing pictures and videos.

“I am just an ordinary citizen of Iran and not after any post or position for my activism. I am only after peace and prosperity for my people,” he said on Twitter.

He has also advised followers on how to use virtual private networks or VPNs to get around an internet blackout and safely share their footage online.

Demonstrations continued over the weekend in more than 80 Iranian cities, with unconfirmed reports suggesting security forces had been kicked out of the Kurdish city of Oshnavieh in west Iran, where Amini was from.

As the Revolutionary Guards have used live ammunition to suppress protests, the death toll has climbed to 71, including at least three children, according to human rights groups. The official toll is 35, including at least five security personnel.

Sweeping arrests have been reported, with police in the north-western province of Guilan announcing yesterday “the arrest of 739 rioters including 60 women” in that region alone.

Security forces have carried out a wave of arrests of activists and journalists, with US-based media watchdog the Committee to Protect Journalists reporting that 11 had been detained since Monday. They include Niloofar Hamedi of the reformist newspaper Shargh, who reported on Amini’s death.

Yesterday, Mr Karimi warned Iran’s armed forces against getting involved in the crackdown. “You are the soldiers of the motherland and are here to protect the lives of our citizens — not to take them away,” he said.

Karimi’s rising profile has not gone unnoticed. The Fars news agency, a mouthpiece for the Revolutionary Guards, on Friday called Karimi “a rioter” and demanded Iran’s intelligence ministry and judiciary “deal with him”.

It suggests the regime is increasingly worried about his role as a popular opposition figure that a nascent protest movement could coalesce around.

“In the tragedy of Mahsa’s death, he has been a vocal voice for the nation,” said Ben Chardehi, the founder of a London-based Iranian football club. “Karimi’s massive popularity among Iran’s youths is more to do with his political views, rather than his outstanding sportsmanship. He has never bowed to the regime.”

The footballer’s popularity goes back to the time of Iran’s Green Movement in 2009, when he wore a green wristband to show his support for demonstrators during a World Cup match.

Since then, he has been involved in campaigns opposing the regime’s policies, including a ban on women entering stadiums.

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi said yesterday that Iran must “deal decisively with those who oppose the country’s security and tranquillity”.

Dozens of Iraqi and Iranian Kurds rallied yesterday in Erbil in the Kurdistan region of Iraq in solidarity with Ms Amini, who was Kurdish.

