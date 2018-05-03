News Europe

Thursday 3 May 2018

Investigators excavating riverbank in Germany after tip-offs in 1981 mystery of missing British toddler (2)

Undated handout file photo issued by Missing People of Katrice Lee before she went missing on her second birthday. ohnny Green/Missing People/PA Wire
Undated handout file photo issued by Missing People of Katrice Lee before she went missing on her second birthday. ohnny Green/Missing People/PA Wire
Undated file family handout photo of Katrice Lee before she went missing on her second birthday.Family handout/PA Wire
Undated handout of an age progression photo issued by the MOD of Katrice Lee before she went missing on her second birthday. MOD/PA Wire
Undated handout photo issued by the MOD of an e-fit of a suspect in the disappearance of Katrice Lee. MOD/PA Wire
Undated handout of an age progression photo issued by the MOD of Katrice Lee before she went missing on her second birthday. MOD/PA Wire
Undated handout of an age progression photo issued by the MOD of Katrice Lee, as she may look aged 38-years-old. MOD/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

British investigators are excavating a riverbank in western Germany to follow up on new tips in the case of a soldier's daughter who went missing aged two in 1981.

Katrice Lee vanished on her second birthday while out shopping with her mother on the outskirts of Paderborn, near the British military base where her father was stationed.

After a recent media campaign in Britain and Germany and a re-evaluation of evidence, British military authorities in Germany said they are focusing a new effort on the banks of the Alme river.

Among other things, a man was seen with a young girl at the time of the crime getting into a green car, and a day later a green car was spotted on an Alme bridge.

Undated file family handout photo of Katrice Lee before she went missing on her second birthday.Family handout/PA Wire
Undated file family handout photo of Katrice Lee before she went missing on her second birthday.Family handout/PA Wire
Undated handout photo issued by the MOD of an e-fit of a suspect in the disappearance of Katrice Lee. MOD/PA Wire
Undated handout photo issued by the MOD of an e-fit of a suspect in the disappearance of Katrice Lee. MOD/PA Wire
Undated handout of an age progression photo issued by the MOD of Katrice Lee before she went missing on her second birthday. MOD/PA Wire
Undated handout of an age progression photo issued by the MOD of Katrice Lee before she went missing on her second birthday. MOD/PA Wire
Undated handout of an age progression photo issued by the MOD of Katrice Lee, as she may look aged 38-years-old. MOD/PA Wire
Undated handout of an age progression photo issued by the MOD of Katrice Lee, as she may look aged 38-years-old. MOD/PA Wire

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News