Investigators excavating riverbank in Germany after tip-offs in 1981 mystery of missing British toddler (2)

Katrice Lee vanished on her second birthday while out shopping with her mother on the outskirts of Paderborn, near the British military base where her father was stationed.

After a recent media campaign in Britain and Germany and a re-evaluation of evidence, British military authorities in Germany said they are focusing a new effort on the banks of the Alme river.

Among other things, a man was seen with a young girl at the time of the crime getting into a green car, and a day later a green car was spotted on an Alme bridge.