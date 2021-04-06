Investigation launched into secret soirees after undercover French television report

In the undercover TV report, unmasked guests are seen enjoying clandestine champagne meals in upmarket Paris restaurants, in apparent violation of Covid lockdown rules. Photo: Ekaterina Pokrovsky

French prosecutors have started a criminal investigation after an undercover TV report showed unmasked guests enjoying clandestine champagne meals in upmarket Paris restaurants in apparent violation of Covid lockdown rules.

One of the alleged organisers, Pierre-Jean Chalencon, a celebrity chef, said a certain number of French ministers were among the guests – a claim he later insisted was a “joke”.

Restaurants have been closed in France since October and, with the country in the midst of a third wave and more than 5,300 people in intensive care, they will not be reopening any time soon.

However, in a hidden-camera report, reporters for M6 – posing as dinner guests – are seen being shown into what appears to be a secret restaurant in Paris.

“People who come here take off their masks,” says an unidentified staff member. “Once you are through the door here, there is no Covid,” he claimed.

Menus start at €160 and go up to €460 per head, and include caviar, langoustines and champagne.

The report also shows a private party at an upmarket establishment where people wear no masks and fail to observe distancing rules.

“I have eaten this week in two or three restaurants that are so-called illegal restaurants with a number of ministers,” a man introduced as an organiser of a secret party says in the report.

The Paris prosecutor’s office launched a criminal investigation on Sunday into putting the lives of others at risk.

“The aim of the investigation is to verify whether parties were organised in violation of health regulations and to determine who the organisers and participants may have been,” said Remy Heitz, Paris prosecutor.

The hashtag #OnVeutLesNoms (‘we want the names’) went viral on Twitter, amid frenzied speculation over who attended such dinners.

One source was later named by media and bloggers as Mr Chalencon, who runs the Palais Vivienne event venue in the centre of Paris. The Palais appears to be the venue for the private soiree in the footage.

In a statement, Mr Chalencon implicitly acknowledged he was the source but also appeared to retract the claim ministers were involved, saying he was only showing “humour” and a “sense of the absurd”.

The flamboyant character, a Napoleon fan and art collector, had been recorded in February on YouTube saying he intended to launch a “club of gastronomes” at his venue and claiming that government spokesman Gabriel Attal, a rising cabinet star, would be attending such a dinner “soon”.

Mr Attal’s entourage denied the claim, saying the first he learnt of it was on Twitter. “He doesn’t know Mr Chalencon and naturally never participated in any soiree whatsoever,” a source said.

Mr Attal said: “I don’t believe a word of [his claims].”

But Marlene Schiappa, the deputy interior minister, told French TV that if ministers or lawmakers were involved “they should be fined and penalised like any other citizen”. Bruno Le Maire, the economy minister, said: “All the ministers, without exception, respect the rules.”

