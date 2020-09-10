Destitute: People sleep outdoors after fire gutted the Moria migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. Photo: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/REUTERS

Thousands of migrants were left without shelter yesterday after fires gutted their overcrowded camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Authorities have also warned that some asylum seekers who tested positive for Covid-19 could spread the virus.

The Moria camp, which hosts more than 12,000 people, was "probably totally destroyed", one Greek migration official said.

Athens declared a state of emergency on Lesbos and sent police reinforcements to the island to help keep order.

As migrants camped out in fields nearby or sifted through smouldering debris in search of possessions, Deputy Migration Minister George Koumoutsakos said about 3,000 people affected by the fires would be temporarily housed in tents.

"The situation in Moria cannot go on (as it is) because it is simultaneously a public health and national security issue," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address, adding that managing migrant flows was a "European problem".

The cause of the fires, which broke out soon after midnight, remained unclear but authorities were investigating whether they were started deliberately after Covid-19 tests led to the isolation of a number of refugees.

The camp had been placed under quarantine last week after an asylum-seeker tested positive for Covid-19. As of late Monday 35 migrants had been confirmed as having the virus.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said camp residents would not be allowed to leave Lesbos due to the pandemic, though EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said the European Union had agreed to fund the immediate transfer of 400 unaccompanied children and teenagers to the Greek mainland.

Some migrants tried to head to the town of Mytilini early yesterday but police stopped them, eyewitnesses said.

Aid groups have long criticised conditions at the camp, which hosts more than four times its stated capacity.

They say it is impossible to implement social distancing and basic hygiene measures there.

Mr Mitsotakis said EU Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas would visit the island of Lesbos today, while the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said the 27-nation bloc stood ready to mobilise support for Greece.

Irish Independent