Inventor thought of 'Se7en' movie as he cut off journalist's head

A Danish inventor told police his mind was filled with thoughts of the 1990s serial killer film 'Se7en' as he cut off the head of Kim Wall, a Swedish journalist.

A Danish inventor told police his mind was filled with thoughts of the 1990s serial killer film 'Se7en' as he cut off the head of Kim Wall, a Swedish journalist.

Peter Madsen (47) was defiant as Jakob Buch-Jepsen, the prosecutor, read records of a police interview in which Madsen described how the macabre Brad Pitt thriller sprang to mind as he decapitated Ms Wall on his submarine.

"I don't think that there's anything unnatural in that remark," he told the court. "In that film, there is a scene where a person's head is cut off." Madsen, who was renowned in Denmark for his amateur submarine and space projects, stands accused of murdering Ms Wall to fulfil his violent sexual fantasies.

The 30-year-old journalist joined him on his submarine on August 10, 2017, to research an article on his amateur space project, but never returned. Asked by the prosecutor whether it was a coincidence that he had searched for videos of beheadings online just days before cutting off Ms Wall's head, the inventor retorted: "Jakob, would you think it was strange if you had seen a film about a nuclear bomb and then a nuclear bomb exploded?"

On trial: Peter Madsen

Madsen continued to maintain that Ms Wall died after a malfunction on his submarine filled the vessel's mess room with toxic exhaust fumes, after which he went into a psychosis and cut up her body to dispose of it. He admitted to using a 50cm-long sharpened screwdriver to skewer parts of Ms Wall's body.

"I put some punctures in the body parts because I didn't want them to be inflated by gases ... I understand why you might want to think there was, but there was nothing sexual in it for me." Madsen described how he had cut off Ms Wall's legs and arms in the vessel's toilet, and used a knife to cut off her head, describing the last act as "very unpleasant and not planned".

The trial is set to last for 12 days, with the verdict expected on April 25.

Telegraph.co.uk