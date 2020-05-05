Invading alien fish may soon become staple foods in Greece

They may not have quite the same ring of familiarity as grilled calamari, but trumpetfish soup and lionfish ceviche could soon be staples on the menus of Greek tavernas if conservationists have their way.

The fish feature in a new cookbook, 'Recipes for Edible Alien Species'.

It aims to persuade tourists to tuck into exotic species along with their tzatziki and chilled white wine next time they are on holiday in the Aegean.

The fish are among dozens of alien species now thriving in the Mediterranean, having swum through the Suez Canal from the Indian Ocean.

Many are prolific breeders and aggressive towards native species, which have no natural defences against the invaders.

They are now so well-established that it will be impossible to eradicate them, but conservationists say that if people can be persuaded to eat them, their numbers could be kept under control.

Irish Independent