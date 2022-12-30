| 11.1°C Dublin

Internet personality Andrew Tate and brother arrested in Romania in rape and human trafficking investigation

Pizza boxes in video posted by former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant during spat with environmentalist Greta Thunberg may have alerted police to his whereabouts

Luiza Ilie and Octav Ganea

Romanian prosecutors said on Thursday they have detained divisive internet personality and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

Tate, banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech, and his brother Tristan will be detained for 24 hours alongside two Romanian suspects, prosecutors from the anti-organised-crime unit said in a statement after raiding their properties in Bucharest.

