| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

International Criminal Court to target Russian officials for forcibly deporting children from Ukraine

Russia&rsquo;s President Vladimir Putin meets Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov in Moscow yesterday. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev Expand

Close

Russia&rsquo;s President Vladimir Putin meets Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov in Moscow yesterday. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin meets Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov in Moscow yesterday. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin meets Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov in Moscow yesterday. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev

Anthony Deutsch and Mike Collett-White

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is planning to seek the arrest of Russian officials for forcibly deporting children from Ukraine and targeting civilian infrastructure, a source said yesterday, on in what would be the first international war crimes cases arising from Moscow’s invasion.

The source said the arrest warrants could include the crime of genocide, and were expected to arrive in the “short term” if the court prosecutor’s request was approved by a pre-trial judge at the Hague-based court.

More On Vladimir Putin

Most Watched

Privacy