| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over war crimes in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

Bart Meijer

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crime of illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, a move Moscow said was meaningless.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during Russia's one-year-old invasion of its neighbour.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy