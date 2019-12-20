Intelligence officer shot dead near headquarters of Russia's spy agency

The shooting came just hours after Vladimir Putin, the Russian president and a former FSB chairman, hinted at extending his rule during his annual press conference.

He avoided a direct question on whether he intends to stay in power beyond 2024 but indicated that he was open to discussing amendments to the constitution that could allow him to rule indefinitely.

A few hours later, a gunman opened fire near the headquarters of the FSB, the successor agency to the Soviet KGB, in the Lubyanka area of central Moscow.

There were no immediate reports of the shooter's identity or motives.

Authorities locked down the area, a popular destination thanks to its bars and shopping, for three hours.

The scene of the attack that left an intelligence officer dead. Photo: REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A video taken by a bystander showed a policeman shouting to passers-by "Go away", as shots ring out in the background. Another video showed police officers lying on the ground visibly unconscious at the FSB parking lot.

The FSB did not report the type of gun the attacker had but witnesses said it was an automatic weapon.

"I heard the shots way back at Kuznetsky Street - and when I went to a children's store the shots continued," a witness said on the Ren TV channel. "This is when I realised it wasn't some fireworks. There were lots of police cars, ambulances driving there."

The attack happened while Mr Putin was at the Kremlin Palace around half a mile from the scene for the gala concert for the Day of the Russian Intelligence Community, which typically attracts top FSB officers.

Speaking at the televised event, he called terrorism a "threat to democracy, freedoms and human rights".

Mr Putin, whose approval ratings are close to 70pc, has occupied the Kremlin for four terms since he was first elected in 2000, taking a break in 2008 because of constitutional limitations. There is no legal way for the 67-year-old president to run again when his fourth term ends, and speculation has been rife about what could be done to keep him in the top spot.

One option would be to change the number of presidential terms written in the constitution or hand more powers to the government, parliament or a new body for Mr Putin to lead.

During his press conference, he was asked several times if he was going to stay in power or if he was supportive of an idea to devolve powers to the government or parliament.

Mr Putin stopped short of saying if he intended to stay in charge beyond 2024 but said he was aware of ongoing discussions about reconsidering the roles of the president, government and parliament that could reshuffle the Russian power structure. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

