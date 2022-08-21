Inspired by Mussolini, Giorgia Meloni makes her move on Rome

October 27 to 30 this year marks the 100th anniversary of dictator Benito Mussolini’s infamous March on Rome, the insurrection by which he came to power, going on to set up a fascist regime that lasted for the next 20 years.

Ironically, by the time the centenary of that first fascist seizure of power comes around, it could well be that the Italian government is led by the right-wing political party Fratelli d’Italia, whose roots, political inspiration and philosophy hark back to the complex figure of Il Duce.

All current opinion polls say 45-year-old Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing organisation (the name, Fratelli d’Italia, or Brothers of Italy, is taken from the first line of the Italian national anthem) will top the polls, with perhaps 24pc to 25pc of the vote, at the general election scheduled for September 25.

That election was called in the wake of the unexpected collapse late last month of the national government of unity, led by former European Central Bank governor Mario Draghi.

Fratelli d’Italia seems sure to emerge as the strongest force in a three-way coalition, comprising the (Northern) League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party. An agreement between the three parties has established that the role of presidente del consiglio (prime minister) will go to the party that gets the largest vote.

Hence, Italy is standing by, waiting for Giorgia Meloni, the woman of the hour.

Many commentators argue that in 2022, a century after the rise of Mussolini, questions about fascism and anti-fascism no longer interest the majority of Italian voters. And that may well be true, especially for the younger half of the electorate.

However, even though Meloni has done a brilliant job in making the party she co-founded in 2014 look like a modern, right-wing conservative movement, older electors — and perhaps some foreign observers — may still be sceptical of a party that draws support from Mussolini nostalgics and ultra-right forces.

The party has even fielded two Mussolini family members — Rachele and Caio Giulio Cesare, respectively granddaughter and great-grandson of the dictator — in recent local and European elections.

The clever marketing of Fratelli d’Italia has been accompanied by consistent remodelling of Meloni herself. Her look has been softened thanks to lots of work on Photoshop, and there is no shortage of pictures of herself cuddling her six-year-old daughter Ginevra.

Critics argue Fratelli d’Italia might be a ‘new’ party, but it intentionally maintains a flame flag symbol that was used by the post-war MSI (Italian Social Movement), founded by Mussolini supporters.

In TV chat shows and elsewhere, Meloni is regularly challenged about her party’s alleged fascist support base.

Usually, she angrily dismisses talk about fascism and anti-fascism, complaining that interviewers will not let her illustrate her party programme and instead only want to talk about history.

She regularly concludes in her typically forthright manner that “you lot [journalists] have broken my balls with all this”.

That forthright manner is, of course, one of Meloni’s great selling points. Brought up in Rome’s working-class neighbourhood of La Garbatella, she speaks in a tough Roman accent, made all the more authentic by a rapid fire, deep throated delivery with which she often outshouts opponents in debates. Hers is a genuine “voice of the popolo”.

Unlike many of her political contemporaries, she gained her position by graft and ability, working her way up the greasy ladder step by step since joining the MSI in 1992 at the age of 15.

Brought up with one sister, Adriana, by her single mother, Anna, no one could accuse her of having been born with a silver spoon in her mouth, given that her father, Francesco, abandoned the family when she was just two years old.

Giorgia Meloni’s biggest political break came when her party, Alleanza Nazionale (which had replaced the MSI) came in from the cold in the late Nineties, moved mainstream and allied itself with Silvio Berlusconi.

Elected to parliament for Alleanza Nazionale in 2006, Meloni became the youngest ever Italian government minister at the age of 31 when she was appointed minister for youth in Berlusconi’s fourth government, which was in power from 2008 to 2011.

Shortly after the collapse of that Berlusconi government, she became one of the co-founders, and then in 2014 the leader, of Fratelli d’Italia.

The rest is history. Under her leadership, Fratelli d’Italia has gone from 2pc national support at the 2013 election to 4.4pc of the electorate in 2018 (on a 73pc turnout). Now, in the 2022 elections, Fratelli d’Italia is projected to take almost 25pc of votes cast.

It would be nice to attribute this huge growth exclusively to Giorgia Meloni — but that would be misleading.

Opting to be the only mainstream party not to join the Draghi national government in February last year was clearly a winning move. She can now claim not to have sold her soul for a place at the cabinet table.

Her expected support also owes much to the fact the Left in Italy is hopelessly divided, having lost the Five Star Movement along the way. Furthermore, her two main allies, the League and Berlusconi, both looked utterly compromised in the eyes of their one-time supporters, having gone along with Draghi’s draconian (but refreshingly effective) regime.

As for her programme, she has spelled that out effectively all summer long, with one memorable occasion coming in June in Marbella in Spain when she addressed supporters of Vox, the Spanish right-wing party.

She was given a standing ovation after she declaimed: “Yes to the natural family. No to the LGBT lobby. Yes to sexual identity. No to sexual ideologies. Yes to the culture of life. No to the abyss of death. Yes to the universality of the cross. No to the violence of Islam. Yes to secure borders. No to mass immigration. Yes to work for our people. No to big international finance. Yes to the sovereignty of peoples. No to the bureaucrats of Brussels. Yes to our civilisation. No to whomsoever wishes to destroy it.”

Little wonder that those nostalgic for the days of the Franco dictatorship went mad in their enthusiastic approval. Anti-immigration, anti-abortion, anti-EU and anti-Islam were all to the fore — as was one of her keynote points: a strident defence of European Christian civilisation, which she first proclaimed in a now infamous 2019 rally: “I am Giorgia! I am a woman. I am a mother. I am Italian, and I am Christian. And you cannot take that away from me.”

Missing is a run down of her ideological reference points — which include, among others, Donald Trump, Steve Bannon and Viktor Orban.

Enrico Letta, Italy’s Democratic Party leader, continues to suggest Meloni in government “would make people like Trump, Putin and Orban” happy, largely because of her euroscepticism. To be fair, it should be pointed out that she defends the Nato alliance and strongly supported sending weapons to Ukraine.

Meloni, if elected, will be Italy’s first ever female prime minister. Given her politics, many Italian feminists are not overjoyed.

“There is a big difference between female leadership and feminist leadership,” said Elly Schein, deputy president of the Emilia-Romagna region.

“We can do nothing with a female premier who does not defend the rights of other women, starting with rights over your own body.”

A final thought last week came from the widespread diffusion on social media of an interview given by the then 19-year-old Meloni to France 3 in 1996, in which she said: “I think Mussolini was a good politician. Everything that he did, he did for Italy. There has not been another politician like him in the last 50 years.”