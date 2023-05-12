Inside Ukraine’s ‘D-Day’ counteroffensive as Kyiv corridors of power plot to end Putin’s occupation
On the frontline of Zaporizhzhia, soldiers are poised. In Kyiv’s corridors of power, plans have been drawn up to end Russian occupation. Bel Trew talks to the key players as Ukraine prepares to strike back against Russia – and break the war’s brutal deadlock
Bel TrewUK Independent
Against the deadly beat of artillery fire, the drone commander picks his way through the destroyed remains of the village which lies just a few hundred metres away from Russian positions.