Inside the newly Russified areas of Ukraine where grand ‘victory’ parades are planned

In Mariupol, workers shifted the debris and removed the corpses. Outside the town’s theatre, the scene of the worst single atrocity committed on European soil since the World War II, bulldozers scooped up mangled metal and crushed concrete, and attempted to hide the wreckage.

On roads into the city, men in orange overalls took down street signs in the Ukrainian language and replaced them with Russian ones.

With two days to go to the May 9 Victory Day celebrations, Mariupol is being cleared up for a big celebratory parade.

The city, once home to 450,000 people, lies in ruins.

The grim scenes contrast starkly with the Kremlin’s official reports of life in the southern port. “Mariupol is under the control of the Russian army. Peaceful life is being established in the city,” insisted Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defence minister.

The video footage of the great clean-up operation was being posted on numerous websites and social media channels yesterday.

Across occupied territories in the Donbas and the southern stretch of Ukraine along the Sea of Azov, Russia was imposing its authority.

In Kherson, seized by Russian troops early in the war, the rouble is replacing the Ukrainian hryvnia. Locals suspect a referendum is being foisted on them timed for May 9, in which they will be asked to vote on becoming part of Vladimir Putin’s Russian empire.

The result, they believe, is a foregone conclusion.

In Pervomayskoe, a village outside of Donetsk, Russian separatists circulated images showing workers with the ministry of transport in the Donetsk People’s Republic pulling down a village name sign in Ukrainian and erecting a Russian one in its place. Ukraine’s Russification is gathering pace in time for Victory Day.

Ukrainian officials allege that Mariupol, however, threatens to be the focus of Russian patriotic fervour.

“Mariupol will become the centre of celebrations,” said the Ukrainian Military Intelligence. “The main avenues of the city are (being) urgently cleaned, the debris and the bodies of the dead removed, as well as the ammunition which did not explode.”

A video on the social media channel Telegram shows dump trucks and bulldozers clearing wreckage and crews sweeping the streets.

In the background looms the Mariupol theatre where 600 civilians, most of them women and children, were killed when it was struck by Russian missiles. They had been sheltering there, thinking it was safe, when it was attacked on March 16.

Putin ordered his “special military operation” against Ukraine three weeks earlier on February 24 to “denazify” the country, code for regime change. It is speculated that on May 9 he will declare the operation a full-blown war to conquer Ukraine. But the failure to remove the Ukrainian government is deeply embarrassing for the mighty Russian army.

Putin is now desperate to present the capture of Mariupol, even if it has been destroyed, as a glorious victory and proof that his “denazification” ambitions are working.

For the Kremlin, the May 9 Victory Day parade, which celebrates the USSR’s victory over Nazi Germany, is the highlight of its year and also a useful propaganda tool to push Putin’s agenda of a strong Russia prepared to stand up to evil enemies.

This year’s parade, against the backdrop of his war in Ukraine, is even more important.

Kremlin propaganda chiefs have already flown into Mariupol to tweak and fine-tune their messages, and Russian news agencies are broadcasting good-news items from the city.

One headache for the Kremlin is that, although Putin has already declared victory, Ukraine’s Azov Battalion is still holding out in the city’s steelworks, a sprawling industrial complex occupying 6.5 square kilometres. An estimated 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers are still living in its web of tunnels, towers and pits, along with as many as 200 civilians. The Russian army has struggled to capture it despite repeated bombardments and assaults.

This week, the Russian army launched another assault on the steelworks because, Ukrainian officials say, Putin wants to parade his prisoners-of-war at the Victory Day celebrations.

Yesterday, during a ceasefire to allow civilians to leave the plant, Russia was accused of deploying an anti-tank guided weapon that struck a car carrying evacuees.

Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian mayor of the city, said that the parade “will be a grotesque crowd scene for propaganda” and that one of the Azov Battalion soldiers claimed the Russians wanted to “catch some of us alive before May 9 to parade us in cages”.

Mariupol has become an uninhabitable shell of its former self. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled. It is not clear where the Kremlin expects to find the hundreds of flag-waving civilians that usually line the streets and cheer on Russian military parades.

Some 4,000km west of Mariupol, the occupied city of Kherson is also being prepared for a celebration.

The word on the street is that after weeks of Russian rule, Putin has a plan to wipe the city’s identity and embed it firmly into Russia’s sphere of influence.

Kherson’s mayor was ousted at the end of last month and there is a referendum planned for May 9 to decide its fate.

Russia has reportedly recorded propaganda clips in the city’s centre, bussing people in from outside the city to hold pro-Russian rallies and gratefully receive Russian aid as they are filmed. But the reality of Russian occupation is strict control. In every neighbourhood there are roadblocks: civilians are stopped and questioned if outside their neighbourhood.

Moscow has no plan to hand the city, a once thriving Black Sea port, back to Ukraine.

“It’s out of the question to return the Kherson region to Nazi Ukraine,” Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-appointed deputy head of the military-civil administration of the region, told Russia’s RIA news agency.

Locals say ballots are being printed for a referendum on May 9 intended to create a Kherson People’s Republic – the next step for Russia to legitimise its takeover.

Alina Shapoval (30) described fury among friends and family. They will all refuse to vote: “We don’t want this. Who are they to tell us, Ukrainian citizens, how to live? Kherson is Ukraine. All citizens are against it, but this will not stop the Russians. They will bring their actors and shoot fake videos.”

She may be right. In recent days, Andrei Turchak, secretary of the council of the ruling United Russia party, travelled to Kherson. He said: “Russia is here to stay forever.”