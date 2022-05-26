‘Insane number of fighters’ sent into Donbas battle by Russia in bid to ‘flatten’ resistance

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces holds a piece of artillery at an artillery position near Donetsk, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria

Russian troops are outnumbering Ukraine’s forces by seven to one across the eastern Donbas region as pockets of resistance fought on yesterday to keep their grip on the last Ukrainian-held cities.

Ukrainian officials said Moscow had poured “an insane number of fighters and equipment” into Luhansk to flatten the resistance.

Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, warned that Severodonetsk, the last Ukrainian-held city in the region, risked turning into another Mariupol, the southern port city that Russian forces virtually razed during a two-month siege.

In scenes reminiscent of those from Mariupol, civilians were holed up in bomb shelters inside the Azot chemical plant, which has been under almost constant Russian bombardment in recent days.

Using the cover of indiscriminate shelling, Russian troops were able to reach the outskirts of Severodonetsk in their attempt to encircle the last pocket of resistance.

Mr Haidai said in a post on the Telegram messaging app: “The Nazis [Russians] brought an insane number of fighters and equipment to our region.

“The orcs keep helicopters and heavy weapons ready in the occupied territories.”

Sergii Nykyforov, a spokesman for the Ukrainian president, said Kyiv’s forces were outnumbered by seven to one in some areas of the Donbas.

Capturing Severodonetsk and the neighbouring city of Lysychansk would hand Moscow control of more than half of the eastern Donbas region, in what would be a major battlefield victory for the Kremlin.

“The Russians are advancing in the Luhansk region in all directions all at once,” Mr Haidai said, adding that Severodonetsk was “under constant enemy fire around the clock”.

“The situation is serious. The city is constantly being shelled with every possible weapon in the enemy’s possession.”

He denied unconfirmed reports that Russian forces had captured the main highway between Lysychansk and Bakhmut connecting the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which make up the Donbas.

The route, considered the “life road”, leads on to Severodonetsk. Taking full control of the road would give no escape route out of the remaining Ukrainian-held city in Luhansk, increasing the prospect of a brutal siege.

Mr Haidai said the crucial road was under constant bombardment from Russian artillery attacks as well as sabotage missions in an attempt to disrupt Kyiv’s efforts to resupply the region.

In its morning military update yesterday, Ukraine’s armed forces reported heavy fighting in the area, with Russian troops using heavy artillery to cover their advances.

Ukraine’s General Staff also noted that Moscow had been forced to fly more aerial missions over the east of the country because of dwindling supplies of precision missiles.

“The Russian enemy intensified the use of aircraft to support the offensive of its ground group,” the official said.

“Due to the lack of stockpiles of high-precision missile weapons, the Russian enemy is looking for other ways to destroy critical and military facilities in Ukraine.”

Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western governments to continue pouring weapons into Kyiv.

“Now the situation in Donbas is extremely difficult,” he said in his overnight address.

“In fact, all the strength the Russian army still has was thrown there to attack.

“The supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine – MLRS, tanks, anti-ship and other weapons – is the best investment in maintaining stability in the world and preventing many severe crises that Russia is still planning or has already provoked.”

Meanwhile, US and UK intelligence reports published yesterday showed the Russian naval blockade that has halted shipments of grains out of Ukraine.

Western leaders have accused Vladimir Putin of deliberately destabilising the global food supply.

