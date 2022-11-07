‘Inhumane’ – Italy blocks 35 male migrants from leaving rescue vessel docked off Sicilian coast amid far-right crackdown

Migrants on the deck of the Rise Above rescue ship run by the German organisation Mission Lifeline, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Sicily, southern Italy yesterday. Photo: Severine Kpoti/Mission Lifeline Via AP

Some 35 men were blocked from disembarking a migrant rescue ship in an Italian port yesterday while children and the infirm were taken ashore in a new screening process.

The new hard-right Italian government was facing criticism last night after signing a decree that effectively abandons asylum seekers who are not deemed vulnerable when they arrive by boat.

Sources close to Matteo Salvini, the infrastructure minister in Giorgia Meloni’s new government, warned that those not eligible to remain would be forced back into international waters.

More than 87,000 people have landed in Italy so far this year, according to the interior ministry, though 14pc of those were picked up at sea and brought to safety by charity rescue vessels.

The new policy was enacted on Saturday in the port of Catania, Sicily, to deal with the emergency presented by the German-flagged NGO ship, Humanity 1, which arrived in port with 179 migrants.

After inspection, however, 144 of those on board, were allowed to disembark, while 35 men were left on the ship.

Humanity 1 is one of four ships carrying more than 1,000 migrants which are all at sea outside Catania, hoping to dock to disembark. Its captain last night refused an order to leave port.

Petra Krischok, spokesman for SOS Humanity, told reporters in Catania it was illegal not to accept all the migrants, saying that the 179 people on Humanity 1 are “refugees, in a very vulnerable state, some of them clearly heavily traumatised and in need of both medical and psychological help”.

Aboubakar Soumahoro, an Italian trade unionist of Ivorian origin and MP for the Federation of Greens, told reporters yesterday the new policy was “inhumane”.



This is not the first time that a League party interior minister has attempted to block, or partially block migrants.

In 2019, Mr Salvini refused to allow the Open Arms, a Spanish NGO rescue ship, to dock in Palermo, with 147 migrants on board.

Even though the then prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, had agreed to allow the ship to dock, Mr Salvini disputed this order only to later be overruled by the Palermo state attorney’s office. Eventually, after days of legal and political battling, the ship docked.

That incident gave rise to an ongoing court case in which Mr Salvini stands accused of dereliction of duty.



Italy’s new government argues that if a ship flies the flag of a particular country, then the migrants should ideally disembark in that country.



“Selective and partial disembarkation, as proposed by the Italian authorities, is not to be considered legal under maritime law conventions,” said international NGO Medecins sans Frontieres.

About 28,000 migrants crossed the Channel in boats to the UK last year and this year’s total already exceeds 40,000.