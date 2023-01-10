| 13.9°C Dublin

Influencer Andrew Tate arrives at Romanian court to appeal against continued detention on rape and human trafficking charges

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate is to appear in court in Romania to appeal against a judge’s decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.

The 36-year-old British-US citizen, who has amassed 4.4 million followers on Twitter, was detained on December 29 north of the capital Bucharest along with his brother Tristan, who has also been charged. Two Romanian suspects are also in custody.

