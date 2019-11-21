Inducing birth a week early safer than waiting

It is safer to induce women with low-risk pregnancies at 41 weeks rather than "wait and see", a trial suggests.

There was a lower risk of death when babies were induced at 41 weeks compared with waiting until 42 weeks to act, reports the British Medical Journal.

A pregnancy is considered full term when it reaches 37 weeks, in the UK's National Health Service.

Current practice in Britain and Scandinavia is to induce delivery for women who have not gone into labour by 42 weeks. Researchers in Sweden compared the "expectant management" approach with inductions offered at 41 weeks.

