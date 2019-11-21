Inducing birth a week early safer than waiting
It is safer to induce women with low-risk pregnancies at 41 weeks rather than "wait and see", a trial suggests.
There was a lower risk of death when babies were induced at 41 weeks compared with waiting until 42 weeks to act, reports the British Medical Journal.
A pregnancy is considered full term when it reaches 37 weeks, in the UK's National Health Service.
Current practice in Britain and Scandinavia is to induce delivery for women who have not gone into labour by 42 weeks. Researchers in Sweden compared the "expectant management" approach with inductions offered at 41 weeks.
The trial involved 2,760 women with an uncomplicated, single pregnancy admitted to 14 Swedish hospitals between 2016 and 2018.
The researchers measured for a primary composite outcome that included factors such as stillbirth, death in the first few days of life, low oxygen levels and breathing problems.
This was experienced at similar rates in both groups - by 33 women who were induced at 41 weeks and by 31 in the group that waited.
The researchers estimate that, for every 230 women induced at 41 weeks, one perinatal death would be prevented.
There was also a lower admittance to a neonatal intensive care unit in the group induced at 41 weeks.
Irish Independent