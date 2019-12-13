'Indignation' at memorial to army that sided with Nazis

Russia has said it has been left "baffled" by plans by a district of Prague to build a memorial to a Russian army that sided with the Nazis during the war.

The memorial to the men of the Russian Liberation Army will go up in the western district of Reporyje in the Czech capital, near the unmarked mass grave of scores of soldiers from the army, after the council voted to erect it.

Although the soldiers of the liberation army, led by Gen Andrey Vlasov, a Soviet commander who had gone over to the Nazis, fought for the German cause on both the Eastern and Western fronts, the council deemed them worthy of the memorial because in the dying days of World War II they switched sides, helping the Czech resistance liberate Prague.

In a statement, the Russian embassy said the decision "can only elicit a feeling of deep indignation".

