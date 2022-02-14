| 4.6°C Dublin

In the cafes, ordinary people refuse to be intimidated by threat of a Russian invasion

Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard stand watch at the border crossing between Ukraine and Belarus on February 13. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Expand

Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard stand watch at the border crossing between Ukraine and Belarus on February 13. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty

Roland Oliphant

Seven years ago, half of Lyuda Razimova’s seaside family home, the two-storey garage and much of the surrounding orchard was blown to bits by a Russian artillery barrage.

But she, her husband and their two teenage children refused to leave their front-line village. And they have no intention of leaving now, even if they are less than a mile from where Russian forces are likely to attack if Vladimir Putin gives the order.

