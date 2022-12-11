In search of Satan on Kyiv’s Bald Hill

It started as a joke. I was going to take a few hours off from proper war reporting in Ukraine and go in search of Satanists. The Kremlin’s latest justification for the invasion has it that the country is overrun by devil worshippers. Russia was conducting “holy war.”

This was no land grab, oh no, it was a purge of satanic practices. It was an exorcism at the end of a gun. I’ll come to why I think Russia is pushing that narrative in a moment, but first: getting a right to reply from Lucifer seemed good journalistic practice, so I hailed an Uber.

I was told my best bet would be to head for a place called Lysa Hora or Bald Hill on the outskirts of Kyiv. It is a large wooded area well-known for satanic and pagan rituals.

If one drank the Kremlin Kool-Aid and got the timing right, one would almost certainly stumble across the odd orgy on Bald Hill. All this talk of World War III and the Apocalypse was really pushing the Satanist buttons, seemingly.

On the right night, the light of a full moon would pick up a sea of pale posteriors bobbing up and down on the dark forest floor. These buoys of Beelzebub marked out the way to a stone altar on which unspeakable rites of passage took place.

I arrived just after 3pm. After about 30 minutes walking through the woodlands, Google Maps stopped picking up my location. Bald Hill is a wild, overgrown place, full of old ruins. It is genuinely spooky. After about an hour walking, it was starting to get dark.

My fun little diversion was all getting a bit Blair Witchy. I started imagining myself strapped naked to a stone altar with someone in a hooded robe holding a golden dagger just above my heart.

For insurance purposes, we have to fill in daily risk assessment paperwork when reporting from active war zones for Channel 4 News. I was pretty sure there was no “human sacrifice” section.

I picked up my pace and reminded myself why I was doing this. Alexander Dugin, dubbed (erroneously) “the Putin whisperer” has said Russia is fighting a “holy war against the satanic West” in Ukraine, a “final apocalyptic, eschatological battle against the antichrist”.

Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic, Putin fan boy and warlord called the invasion “Big Jihad”.

He has also called for the “complete de-shaitanisation” of Ukraine (Shaitan are evil spirits in Islam). “The West want to break our motherland into pieces, humiliate, trample in the dirt and, in the end, defile our faith and culture so that we don’t have any identity and not a single family value,” he said. “I use the word ‘Satanism’ for a reason.”.

​In other words, for Putin’s inner circle, the invasion is a culture war counter-offensive. The atheists, the LGBTQ+ activists, the globalists are the special forces in a Satanic advance on traditional, Christian values and Russia is fighting back.

The message appeals to both elements within the Russian Orthodox Church and to the ultra-conservative, evangelical Christian movement in the West.

Katie Kelaidis is a historian focusing on contemporary Orthodox identity. This alliance of Russian Orthodoxy and Christian Evangelicalism is “bound together by rhetoric that sees the West as decadent and in decay, and under the grips of an anti-Christian, anti-traditional family agenda”.

“One of the things we’re seeing emerge out of post-Soviet orthodoxy is this renewed sense of the church as a fortress against an increasingly evil world. This idea that the world is falling into increasing disrepair as we reach the end of time, and the church is this fortress,” she said.

According to Kelaidis, there is also an age-old anti-Semitic narrative wrapped up in all of this as well. It goes something like this: a global cabal of Jews are set on dismantling the Christian tradition. They are doing so a) in cahoots with the Devil himself and b) energised by drinking the blood of Christian children (it gives you big leathery wings).

The QAnon conspiracy theory is the latest incarnation of this world view in the West but it’s been lurking around in the basements of some Russian Orthodox monasteries for generations. The fact that Zelensky is Jewish gives this another layer of traction for believers.

I came to a fork in the path on Bald Hill. A little way down the left-hand branch I could see a tree festooned with white ribbons. As I approached, I saw an opening in the trees. At the centre of the clearing there was a giant wooden sculpture. It had four faces carved into it.

The face looking at me was painted red. It’s one, sinister eye painted a dirty white. Then, Eureka! To one side of the sculpture, a stone altar covered in pumpkins and rotting fruit. The unholy grail. With the last of the sunlight coming through the old trees, the final terrifying straw: the haunting drone of an air raid siren started up in the distance. My ‘shits and giggles’ project, now completely devoid of the latter, was threatening to fill up my pants.

I did eventually make contact with a ‘Satanist’ of sorts, but not on Bald Hill, on Facebook. Victor Litovsky was a contestant on the Ukrainian TV show Battle of the Psychics. He describes himself as a ‘Black Witcher’ and Master of the ‘Church of Death’. He lives in Odesa with his wife and baby daughter. He is a very articulate, mild-mannered sort of fellow.

The last black mass he presided over drew a congregation of just 15 people. Part of how he makes his money is by charging clients for “psychic consultations”. He conducts about 50 a month. Here’s the thing, though: before the war 70pc of his clients were from Russia.

“The Russian population has been brainwashed by decades of propaganda,” he tells me, “because they’re constantly told what to think, their decision-making faculties have stopped working so they are turning to people like me more and more for guidance.”

He says he has actually stopped working with Russian clients and the advice he gives them now amounts to: take to the streets, oppose the war, then come back to me.

Back on Bald Hill the nightmare was not over. Above the sound of the air raid siren, I heard a booming voice from behind speaking in Ukrainian. I would later understand that what the voice said was along the lines of: “What in the name of God are you doing here, you monumental Muppet?”

But at the time I assumed the worst and had to suppress screaming “I’m not a virgin, honestly”, at the top of my lungs. I slowly turned around and beheld two Ukrainian soldiers wearing balaclavas, their weapons slung across their chests.

​Slava and Volodymer were not Satanists. One had been a computer programmer before the war, the other a lawyer. They both spoke perfect English. This was useful because I had quite a lot of explaining to do. They eventually got the joke and brought me to their encampment nearby. We had coffee and biscuits with the other soldiers.

They explained that the site was a well-known pagan ritual site but of the Druidic rather than Satanic variety. There is a rich tradition of Slavic paganism in Ukraine and the only thing ever sacrificed here was a packet of supermarket pears. As for the orgies on Bald Hill — that was a well-known joke in Kyiv circles.

Slava and Volodymer thought there were probably a handful of teenage ‘Satanists’ who came up here for a fumble but they did so to piss off their parents rather than engage in full-scale civilisational conflict. As we finished off our coffee, the commander of the unit arrived and looked at me quizzically. Slava piped up, “Hey boss, this guy is a British journalist, he’s looking for Satanists!”

His boss unfortunately did not get the joke. I was ‘detained’ for about 40 minutes while he referred the unusual incident up the chain of command.

I was eventually escorted to the exit of Bald Hill by two soldiers who spent the trek through the pitch-black forest making jokes at my expense. I spent the walk vowing to myself that when I next had a few hours off from serious reporting, I would just watch TV or have a sleep. Then again, the Devil makes work…..