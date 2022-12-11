| 0.3°C Dublin

In search of Satan on Kyiv’s Bald Hill

Russia’s latest propaganda claims a ‘holy war’ is being fought in Ukraine, so I went looking for devil worshippers

Victor Litovsky was a contestant on the Ukrainian TV show 'Battle of the Psychics'. He describes himself as a 'Black Witcher' and Master of the 'Church of Death.' Picture by Paraic O'Brien/Channel 4 News
The giant wooden sculpture on Kyiv's Bald Hill with four faces carved into it. Picture by Paraic O'Brien/Channel 4 News

Victor Litovsky was a contestant on the Ukrainian TV show &lsquo;Battle of the Psychics&rsquo;. He describes himself as a &lsquo;Black Witcher&rsquo; and Master of the &lsquo;Church of Death.&rsquo; Picture by Paraic O'Brien/Channel 4 News

Victor Litovsky was a contestant on the Ukrainian TV show ‘Battle of the Psychics’. He describes himself as a ‘Black Witcher’ and Master of the ‘Church of Death.’ Picture by Paraic O'Brien/Channel 4 News

The giant wooden sculpture on Kyiv's Bald Hill with four faces carved into it. Picture by Paraic O'Brien/Channel 4 News

The giant wooden sculpture on Kyiv's Bald Hill with four faces carved into it. Picture by Paraic O'Brien/Channel 4 News

Victor Litovsky was a contestant on the Ukrainian TV show ‘Battle of the Psychics’. He describes himself as a ‘Black Witcher’ and Master of the ‘Church of Death.’ Picture by Paraic O'Brien/Channel 4 News

Paraic O'Brien

It started as a joke. I was going to take a few hours off from proper war reporting in Ukraine and go in search of Satanists. The Kremlin’s latest justification for the invasion has it that the country is overrun by devil worshippers. Russia was conducting “holy war.”

This was no land grab, oh no, it was a purge of satanic practices. It was an exorcism at the end of a gun. I’ll come to why I think Russia is pushing that narrative in a moment, but first: getting a right to reply from Lucifer seemed good journalistic practice, so I hailed an Uber.

