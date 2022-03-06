In response to sanctions, Putin will likely launch cyber warfare on West

As Russia is hammered with sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, there are fears that President Vladimir Putin could hit back by launching cyber attacks on the West.

Intelligence and security analysts believe that Putin may see the sanctions as an act of war and retaliate with cyber warfare targeting the US and European countries implementing the punitive measures.

US president Joe Biden has already warned Russia against any cyber attacks on America, stating that if it happens, “we are prepared to respond”.

Ireland went along with moves by the European Union to introduce a range of economic and other measures against Russia, including sanctions against Putin himself and some of his henchmen.

Early last month, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that there is a possibility of “cyber attacks and disruption of the EU”, if there is a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The recent Commission on the Defence Forces recommended the setting up of a Joint Cyber Defence Command — and one of its roles would be to defend Ireland against cyber attacks.

Russian hackers are among the most accomplished in the world, and it is believed that a Russian criminal gang was behind the ransomware cyber attack on Ireland’s Health Service Executive last year, stealing patients’ data and throwing crucial IT operations into chaos.

After Russia’s initial strikes on Ukrainian military targets such as airbases, some of Putin’s forces are now bogged down in a long convoy north of the capital Kyiv, handicapped by lack of logistical back-up. Kyiv is under grave threat, and civilian areas around the country have been bombarded with non-precision weapons such as rockets. These are crude, brutal, indiscriminate terror tactics reminiscent of the methods used by the Russians in the destruction of Aleppo and Grozny.

Putin has failed to achieve swift regime change in Kyiv. Ukraine’s feisty president Volodymyr Zelensky is defiant and leading a very strong resistance that has hampered Russian advances across the vast country.

Putin may have lost the plot, but the macho Moscow strongman won’t want to lose face, so it seems unlikely he will pull his forces out any time soon. Unless peace talks produce a compromise that would give him an exit strategy, there could be a long occupation, with over-stretched Russian forces facing the grim prospect of a very determined insurgency. Fighting in the cities would put the invaders at a grave disadvantage.

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has reportedly been providing training in irregular warfare to Ukrainian fighters. And while the Russians have moved in from the north, east and south, the western border with Poland remains open, and provides a conduit for arms deliveries to sustain Ukrainian resistance and, if necessary, a longer-term insurgency. Stinger anti-aircraft missiles are among the most formidable of the weapons that have been delivered.

Emily Harding, former analyst with the CIA, expressed the view last week that if insurgency develops and sanctions on Russia’s economy really start to bite, particularly on the banks, the Russians might respond by using cyber attacks to disrupt European and US infrastructure, or essential supplies such as fuel.

Ms Harding, who now works for Washington think tank, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said during a seminar organised by the Centre that Putin “loved the deniability” of cyber attacks, using either an “independent” cyber crime organisation, or his own services such as the military intelligence agency GRU, to mount such assaults.

Another participant in the seminar, Mike Vickers, a former US under secretary of state for intelligence, said that Russia would likely turn to cyber “as a weapon of first choice” to inflict economic pain on the West and the US.

“The Russians can’t counter the economic sanctions that are hurting Russia but they can [inflict] economic pain through cyber means, and they may do that. It is important that we deter them and hit them back if they do it. It is not as if Russia’s oil and gas industry is a bastion of cyber security,” he said.

“Putin will see it [sanctions] as an act of war, and the tougher the sanctions are, he will respond, so we have to be prepared for that. Ukraine is a pretty sophisticated cyber actor itself, and it is mobilising an IT army, as they call it, and private hackers and other parts of the private sector are joining in this conflict too.

“Russia may face a global cyber war, with lots of folks attacking them, Ukrainians, Europeans and others, so cyber will likely be a big dimension in this conflict.”

Cyber attacks are seen as an increasingly essential component of the hybrid wars that will be fought in the 21st century, and it is expected that such attacks will be used to undermine an enemy government’s ability to function before the shooting war starts. The Russia/Ukraine conflict could become the first major conventional war with a significant cyber warfare element.

In mid-February, just before the invasion, Ukrainian banking and government websites were knocked offline for a period by a spate of distributed denial of service (DDoS) cyber attacks which the US and the UK blamed on Russian military hackers — an allegation denied by Russia.

In 2017, Russia showed its deadly cyber sabotage capabilities by mounting a cyber attack on Ukraine’s financial, energy and government institutions with a piece of malware called NotPetya. The virus spread out of control, infecting the IT systems of major international companies, such as the Danish shipping company Maersk.

It is still unclear how the US and the UK acquired extremely good intelligence late last year about Putin’s plan to invade Ukraine, intelligence that was shared with allies.

On February 17 President Biden announced there was “every indication” that Moscow would attack within days, while Russia insisted that the troops massed on the borders of Ukraine were simply there for an exercise. The Russians gave the lie to themselves when they actually did invade a week later.

Unlike the Iraq War, close on 20 years ago, when intelligence on Iraq’s alleged stores of weapons of mass destruction turned out to be, well, incorrect, American intelligence on this occasion was spot on.

Putin, a former KGB spook himself, must have had a grudging respect for the other side’s intelligence coup.

Did western spy agencies such as the National Security Agency (NSA) or Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) intercept crucial Russian communications? Did satellite surveillance play an important role? Or, in the best tradition of a John le Carré spy thriller, is there an old-fashioned Moscow mole at work? Is Putin conducting a mole hunt in the Kremlin right now? Time may tell.

Sean Boyne is a former correspondent for Janes Information Group