Monday 19 August 2019

In Pictures: Wildfires force 4,000 to be evacuated in Canary Islands

 

Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Ingenio, in Gran Canaria, Canary Islands. Pic: Reuters
Aritz Parra

Around 4,000 people were evacuated yesterday because of wildfires that, for the second time in a week, ravaged the countryside of one of Spain's Canary Islands.

The latest blaze broke out on Saturday afternoon near the town of Valleseco on Gran Canaria island.

By yesterday afternoon, the fire had taken two different directions, burning more than 4,200 acres as it continued advancing, the provincial government said.

The island was experiencing temperatures close to 40C, humidity levels below 30pc and strong winds, which provide what experts call the "perfect storm" for wildfires.

A helicopter carries water to fight a forest fire seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 17, 2019. Picture taken on August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A helicopter carries water to fight a forest fire seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 17, 2019. Picture taken on August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Moya on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Moya on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Moya, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Moya, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A woman evacuated from her home looks at a forest fire seen in the village of Galdar on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
People who were evacuated from their homes look at a forest fire seen in the village of Galdar on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A plane drops water to fight a forest fire seen in the village of Galdar on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Galdar on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A helicopter carries water to fight a forest fire seen in the village of Galdar on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Galdar on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A helicopter carries water to fight a forest fire seen in the village of Galdar on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 17, 2019. Picture taken on August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A helicopter carries water to fight a forest fire seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 17, 2019. Picture taken on August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 17, 2019. Picture taken on August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
People who were evacuated from their homes look at a helicopter dropping water to fight a forest fire seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 17, 2019.REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A resident who was evacuated from his home looks at the forest fire seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 17, 2019. Picture taken on August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 17, 2019. Picture taken on August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A helicopter drops water to fight a forest fire seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 17, 2019. Picture taken on August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A plane drops water to fight a forest fire seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 17, 2019. Picture taken on August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Galdar on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Galdar on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
People who were evacuated from their homes look at a forest fire seen in the village of Galdar on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
People who were evacuated from their homes look at a forest fire seen in the village of Galdar on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A woman evacuated from her home looks at a forest fire seen in the village of Galdar on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A woman evacuated from her home looks at a forest fire seen in the village of Galdar on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

