In pictures: Siberian freeze sweeps across Europe

  • Frigid wind blasts in from Siberia
  • Rare snow storm blankets Rome
  • Travel misery in parts of Europe
People walk their dogs on Blyth Beach in Northumberland, as heavy snowfall is affecting roads across the UK on Tuesday morning after several centimetres fell in some parts over the night. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
A dog walks on ice covering a stair normally used by bathers to enter and leave the water on the shore of Lake Balaton in Fonyod, 148 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, as extreme cold strengthened by high winds chills most of Hungary. (Gyorgy Varga/MTI via AP)
Passengers stand on a deck of a tourist boat with restaurant aboard especially designed for winter river cruises as it breaks through the frozen Moskva River in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.Temperatures dipped to -14 C (6,8 F) in Moscow and -24 C (-11 F) at night. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Snow covers the statue of the She-Wolf Nursing Romulus and Remus, the founders of Rome, on Rome Campidoglio (Capitol Hill) palace Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A car travels through snow in Ashford, Kent, which has caused disruption across Britain. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday February 27, 2018. Roads across the UK have already seen a blanketing of snow, with police forces reporting treacherous driving conditions and blocked routes. See PA story WEATHER Snow. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Newcastle Quayside following heavy overnight snowfall which has caused disruption across Britain. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday February 27, 2018. Roads across the UK have already seen a blanketing of snow, with police forces reporting treacherous driving conditions and blocked routes. See PA story WEATHER Snow. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Snow surrounds the Angel of the North in Gateshead, following heavy overnight snow fall which has caused disruption across Britain. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday February 27, 2018. Roads across the UK have already seen a blanketing of snow, with police forces reporting treacherous driving conditions and blocked routes. See PA story WEATHER Snow. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
A snowy Tynemouth beach, following heavy overnight snowfall which has caused disruption across Britain. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Swimmers brave the snowy conditions at King Edwards bay near Tynemouth, following heavy overnight snowfall which has caused disruption across Britain. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Snow and wind affect the morning traffic in Aalborg, Denmark February 27, 2018. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Bitterly cold weather continues to grip parts of Europe causing travel chaos, while a rare snow storm in Rome prompted Italian authorities to call in the army to help clear the streets.

A Siberian weather system dubbed the "beast from the east" brought snow, strong winds and the coldest temperatures for years to many regions.

The freeze is expected to continue for much of the week, and the World Meteorological Organisation said daily minimum temperatures below 0 C were expected even in southern Europe.

Here are some pictures which capture the scale of the icy conditions gripping Europe.

Heavy snowfall is affecting roads across the UK on Tuesday morning after several centimetres fell in some parts.

Police forces have reported "tricky" driving conditions, with forecasters expecting the wintry weather to continue well into rush hour.

Highways England said the M20 in Kent had become blocked eastbound between junctions 8 and 9 by "a number" of stranded lorries, while North Yorkshire Police warned roads around Harrogate and Craven were particularly treacherous.

The Met Office said Kent and parts of the South East had already seen approximately 1cm of snow overnight, while the North East, including Newcastle and Northumberland, had seen between 3cm-4cm.

Police forces across the UK have reported a number of crashes on the roads as driving conditions worsen.

Lincolnshire Police tweeted that they were already dealing with five collisions by 6.30am on Tuesday morning and said roads were "particularly hazardous".

Merseyside Police urged people to take care while driving, and said the force had received reports of a crash on the M62 just before junction 5.

And the North West Motorway Police tweeted that it was on the scene of a crash on the M6 eastbound at junction 5 after a car span across all three lanes and hit a tree.

Online Editors

