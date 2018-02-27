In pictures: Siberian freeze sweeps across Europe

Bitterly cold weather continues to grip parts of Europe causing travel chaos, while a rare snow storm in Rome prompted Italian authorities to call in the army to help clear the streets.

A Siberian weather system dubbed the "beast from the east" brought snow, strong winds and the coldest temperatures for years to many regions.

The freeze is expected to continue for much of the week, and the World Meteorological Organisation said daily minimum temperatures below 0 C were expected even in southern Europe. Here are some pictures which capture the scale of the icy conditions gripping Europe.

Heavy snowfall is affecting roads across the UK on Tuesday morning after several centimetres fell in some parts. Police forces have reported "tricky" driving conditions, with forecasters expecting the wintry weather to continue well into rush hour.

Highways England said the M20 in Kent had become blocked eastbound between junctions 8 and 9 by "a number" of stranded lorries, while North Yorkshire Police warned roads around Harrogate and Craven were particularly treacherous. The Met Office said Kent and parts of the South East had already seen approximately 1cm of snow overnight, while the North East, including Newcastle and Northumberland, had seen between 3cm-4cm.

Police forces across the UK have reported a number of crashes on the roads as driving conditions worsen. Lincolnshire Police tweeted that they were already dealing with five collisions by 6.30am on Tuesday morning and said roads were "particularly hazardous".

Merseyside Police urged people to take care while driving, and said the force had received reports of a crash on the M62 just before junction 5.

And the North West Motorway Police tweeted that it was on the scene of a crash on the M6 eastbound at junction 5 after a car span across all three lanes and hit a tree.

