| 10.2°C Dublin

In Pictures: Long-dormant volcano comes to life in south-western Iceland

The glow from the lava could be seen about 20 miles away from the outskirts of Reykjavik

This photo provided by the Icelandic Met Office shows an eruption, center right, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Friday, March 19, 2021. The long dormant volcano flared to life Friday night, spilling lava down two sides in that area's first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years. (Icelandic Met Office via AP) Expand
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS Expand
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS Expand
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS Expand
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS Expand
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES Expand
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS Expand
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS Expand
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS Expand
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS Expand

Close

This photo provided by the Icelandic Met Office shows an eruption, center right, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Friday, March 19, 2021. The long dormant volcano flared to life Friday night, spilling lava down two sides in that area's first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years. (Icelandic Met Office via AP)

This photo provided by the Icelandic Met Office shows an eruption, center right, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Friday, March 19, 2021. The long dormant volcano flared to life Friday night, spilling lava down two sides in that area's first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years. (Icelandic Met Office via AP)

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

/

This photo provided by the Icelandic Met Office shows an eruption, center right, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Friday, March 19, 2021. The long dormant volcano flared to life Friday night, spilling lava down two sides in that area's first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years. (Icelandic Met Office via AP)

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

A long-dormant volcano has flared to life in south-western Iceland, spilling lava in the area’s first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years.

Initial aerial footage, posted on the Facebook page of the Icelandic Meteorological Office, showed a relatively small eruption as two streams of lava ran in opposite directions down the Fagradals Mountain volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS Expand

Close

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS Expand

Close

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

The Department of Emergency Management said it was not anticipating evacuations because the volcano is in a remote valley about 1.5 miles from the nearest road.

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS Expand

Close

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

The glow from the lava could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, which is about 20 miles away.

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS Expand

Close

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

The Fagradals Mountain volcano has been dormant for 6,000 years, and the Reykjanes Peninsula had not seen any volcanic eruptions in 781 years.

But volcanologists were still taken by surprise because the seismic activity had calmed down before the eruption.

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS Expand

Close

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Dublin Eye

A weekly update on the people and stories that get Dubliners talking.

This field is required

PA Media

Most Watched

Privacy