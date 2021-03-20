Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

This photo provided by the Icelandic Met Office shows an eruption, center right, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Friday, March 19, 2021. The long dormant volcano flared to life Friday night, spilling lava down two sides in that area's first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years. (Icelandic Met Office via AP)

A long-dormant volcano has flared to life in south-western Iceland, spilling lava in the area’s first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years.

Initial aerial footage, posted on the Facebook page of the Icelandic Meteorological Office, showed a relatively small eruption as two streams of lava ran in opposite directions down the Fagradals Mountain volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

Expand Close Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Expand Close Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

The Department of Emergency Management said it was not anticipating evacuations because the volcano is in a remote valley about 1.5 miles from the nearest road.

Expand Close Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

The glow from the lava could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, which is about 20 miles away.

Expand Close Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

The Fagradals Mountain volcano has been dormant for 6,000 years, and the Reykjanes Peninsula had not seen any volcanic eruptions in 781 years.

But volcanologists were still taken by surprise because the seismic activity had calmed down before the eruption.

Expand Close Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

PA Media