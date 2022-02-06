In one deserted village, the wounds of Russia’s last foray in Ukraine have yet to heal

You probably haven’t heard of the village of Berdyansk . It’s a small seaside resort on the Sea of Azov, a few miles east of the port city of Mariupol in south-east Ukraine. Think Barna, just outside Galway City, but with a frozen sea. The village is almost deserted now; it has been since 2015.

It’s on the front line of the ongoing conflict between Russian Separatists in Donbas and Ukrainian forces. If Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine from Donbas, this village would be one of the first places to see the tanks rolling in.

We travelled there during the week with a military escort from the Ukrainian army. We drove along the coastal road. The Sea of Azov is one of the shallowest in the world and the edges of the water were frozen. In the village we parked up beside an empty playground on the waterfront. There were swings, a roundabout and, next to the climbing frame, a sign showing a skull and crossbones, with the warning: Beware Sea Mines.

When people fled from these villages, many of them left their dogs behind. So as soon as we got out and slammed the car door shut, dogs started barking everywhere. We met a lot of dogs along the front line. The day before we had been with Ukrainian soldiers just 50 metres from Russian separatists. Packs of dogs followed the soldiers weaving through the trenches. Most of the dogs were friendly, tamed by war, I suppose. But not always. Earlier in the week, while we were waiting at a military checkpoint, a dog bit the Ukrainian journalist who was working with us.

Whatever about the village of Berdyansk, you definitely haven’t heard of Nahorna Street. It’s a road that runs through the middle of the village. On June 30, 2015, between 11.45pm and midnight this neighbourhood was shelled by Russian-sponsored separatists. In the space of just 15 minutes, 10 homes were destroyed. So, how did that 15 minutes change the lives of the people left living here? And what does it tell us about the current situation in Ukraine?

The shelling of Berdyansk happened four months after the Minsk II ceasefire came into effect. That was a package of measures designed to stop fighting in the Donbas region of south-east Ukraine. Donbas (an abbreviation of the River Donets Basin area) had been taken by Russian-backed separatists in the aftermath of the 2014 Ukrainian revolution. The ceasefire, developed by the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, reduced fighting but didn’t end it.

So, on June 30, separatists shelled the village. It’s unclear whether they were aiming for Ukrainian soldiers up on a ridge above the village or were looking to take out a section of the M14 motorway. Either way, the shells rained down on the village for 15 minutes. According to the residents of Nahorna Street it was the one and only time the village had been hit. The Donbas conflict continues to this day, although at a much lower intensity than before. It has claimed the lives of 14,000 people.

Volodymyr Razumov and his wife Lyudmila were the first people we met in Berdyansk, some of the handful of residents who decided to stay. Volodymyr was a fisherman. Once upon a time his business was booming, supplying sturgeon to the restaurants of Mariupol. Now fishing is banned along the coast because of unexploded ordnances and Volodymyr struggles to provide for his family.

He finds ways, though. They have a couple of pigs, he does a bit of taxi work, he makes his own wine. So, we’re invited in for salo (slabs of white pork fat), bread, garlic and a couple of glasses.

Volodymyr’s house took a direct hit that night. Half the old house was destroyed. The family now live in a small new home built by the Red Cross, the foundations of which are dug into the ruins of the old one. They were prioritised for a new house because one of their two daughters, Daria, was born with shortened limbs.

The new house is full of laughter and chat; I can barely get a word in. One of the things that’s struck me over the years of conflict reporting is how loving families can provide a degree of insulation for each other when it comes to the horrors of war. This family’s house was literally cut in half but their home is completely intact.

On the night of the shelling, mum and dad were hiding in a field close-by. Thankfully they had brought the children to relatives in Mariupol a few days beforehand. They saw the shell hit the house and returned while it was still burning. It’s all still raw for Lyudmila and her memories come thick and fast. One detail sticks out. The family used to have three dogs. One of the dogs belonged to Daria, who was 10 at the time of the strike. When Lyudmila returned to the house that night she found Daria’s dog lying dead in the rubble.

“We had cute dogs. Two of them survived but were shell shocked. We found the third dog dead in the rubble. Its body wasn’t damaged. Perhaps it had a heart attack from the blast wave,” she said.

Everyone around the table goes quiet. Daria looks down at the table and squeezes the handles of her crutches. As war stories go, there are far worse. But in the quiet of that kitchen you realise these small, important family memories are the ones that snag on the rough edges of war.

This family is, of course, worried about the prospect of a new conflict, especially as the last one they lived through isn’t over yet. But they have decided to stay put if there is a Russian invasion. One of the reasons is they don’t like the idea of moving to the city, but also, as with most Ukrainians I met, they are pretty matter-of-fact about an invasion.

They don’t think it will happen but if it does they will be ready, and they will be ready to fight if needs be. It feels almost impertinent taking to this family about a possible new war with their old, bombed-out house in view. It’s as if they don’t have quite enough emotional bandwidth to seriously consider a question like: “When will the new war start?” They are still wondering: when will this one end?

Lyudmila Schander lives across the road. The 70-year-old’s house also took a direct hit that night. She was inside with her husband when the shell landed but they both survived. As a result of the blast she completely lost hearing in her right ear. With the help of the Red Cross she managed to repair three rooms in the house.

Her husband passed away four years ago. She gives us the short tour. She first brings us to a small bedroom. It’s the room that matters to her most as it’s the one she and her husband were in during the strike. One of the reasons Lyudmila never left is that the memories just run too deep.

“We sat on the floor together. Hugged. Said goodbye to each other. Kissed. We thought that this would be the place where we died,” she told me.

Lyudmila shows us the paperwork she filled in to apply for a small compensation package from the local authority for people whose houses were destroyed. She put in the application many years ago and is still waiting. War has devastated the budgets of town halls so basic services are not available. With the sheaf of a useless grant application in one hand, she grabs my arm and wells up.

“I’m afraid it will start all over again. I don’t want to suffer again. God forbid. God forbid.”

Everyone is talking about war in these parts. They’re wondering: will Putin invade? What will the consequences be? How long might it go on? Well, on Nahorna Street, Berdyansk, 15 minutes goes on forever.

Paraic O’Brien is a correspondent for Channel 4 News