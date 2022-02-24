‘In Europe, innocent women, men and children are dying or fear for their lives’: Ursula von der Leyen’s speech in full

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a statement on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

European Union leaders will impose new sanctions on Russia, freezing its assets, halting access of its banks to the European financial market and targeting "Kremlin interests" over its "barbaric attack" on Ukraine, senior officials said on Thursday.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

"President Putin is responsible for bringing war back to Europe," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said, adding that the EU would hold him accountable.

Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next Close A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) People take shelter in a subway after air raid sirens sounded across the city on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) A child stands at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel People wait to return to the city at Kyiv Airport after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas Alexander Bazhanov, 34, a technical manager from Mariupol walks at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel Ukrainian tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that landed in the street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko People wait at a bus station to go to western parts of the country, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas An American woman cries after crossing the border and fleeing the violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston An American couple embraces after crossing the border and fleeing the violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston Ukrainian soldiers ride in a military vehicle in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) A person walks past luggage carts at Kyiv Airport after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas People take shelter in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko People walk in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko People are seen in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko People are seen in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko Police investigate the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) An American couple walks with their luggage after fleeing the violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston A police officer takes a photo of the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) People walk in a subway to get a train as they leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) A family arrives at the Polish border crossing after fleeing violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston A woman cleans up broken glass after Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Men mobilized for military service board a bus, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko A Ukrainian soldier stands next to a military vehicle on a road in Kramatosrk, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) People take shelter in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Read More

Here is Ursula von der Leyen’s speech in full:

“Russian troops invaded Ukraine, a free and sovereign country. Once again in the centre of Europe, innocent women, men and children are dying or fear for their lives. We condemn this barbaric attack and the cynical arguments to justify it.

The Indo Daily: Ukraine crisis - why Ireland should be worried about a war 3000km away

“It is President Putin who is bringing war back to Europe. And in these dark hours the European Union and its people stand by Ukraine and its people.

“We are facing an unprecedented act of aggression by the Russian leadership against a sovereign, independent country.

“Russians target is not only Donbas. The target is not only Ukraine. The target is the stability in Europe and the whole of the International Peace order. And we will hold President Putin accountable for that.

“Later today, we will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval. With this package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking the access to technologies and markets that are key for Russia.

“We will weaken Russia's economic base and its capacity to modernize. And in addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the European Union and stop the access of Russian banks to European financial markets. Like with the first package of sanctions, we are closely aligned with our partners and allies, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, but also for example, Japan and Australia.

“These sanctions are designed to take a heavy toll on the Kremlin's interests and their ability to finance war.

“And we know that millions of Russians do not want war. President Putin is trying to turn the clock back to the times of the Russian Empire. But in doing so, he's putting at risk the future of the Russian people.

“I call on Russia to immediately stop the violence and to withdraw its troops from Ukraine's territory. We will not let President Putin tear down the security architecture that has given Europe peace and stability over many decades. We will not allow President Putin to replace the rule of law by the rule of force and ruthlessness,” she added.

“He should not underestimate the resolve and strength of our democracies, and history has proven societies and alliances built on trust and freedom are resilient and successful. And that's exactly what the autocrats fear. The European Union stands with Ukraine and its people. We will continue to support them. Ukraine will prevail.”