‘I’m very concerned for their wellbeing’ - fears for Irish couples expecting babies by surrogate mothers in Ukraine

Advocates for Irish couples having babies by surrogate mothers in Ukraine have said they are very concerned for the wellbeing of families who now face uncertainty about being able to take their newborns home.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney revealed there are two Irish couples in Ukraine who are having babies by surrogate mothers and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is currently assisting them.

A number of couples were due to travel in the coming weeks but are now being urged to stay at home.

Around nine more babies are expected to be born in Ukraine before the end of May, with others due afterwards.

However, Irish people have been told by the Department of Foreign Affairs to seek shelter in a secure place if already in Ukraine, and not to travel there. Airlines, including Irish carrier Ryanair, are now avoiding Ukrainian airspace, meaning Irish couples may not be able to get to Ukraine in any case.

Fine Gael senator Mary Seery-Kearney has urged Irish couples with babies about to be born by way of surrogate mothers in Ukraine not to travel after Russia launched an attack in the early hours of this morning.

Ms Seery-Kearney has been in constant contact with the families and said they are facing a “horrible prospect”.

“I’m very concerned for their wellbeing,” she told Independent.ie.

“The next 24 hours are really important in how we support those families that are out there but I’m also mindful of ensuring that we are helping those who were supposed to travel.

“At the moment I would very much support the minister’s call for people not to travel and to stay in contact with their clinics. I’m urging them to be in contact with their clinics and to ensure their welfare and the welfare of these surrogate mothers. They have their own anxieties, they have their own families and the staff in the clinics have their own lives and families. It is a tenterhooks for everybody at the moment.”

In a statement, the Irish Families Through Surrogacy (IFTS) group said it will continue to work with families to ensure the safety, security and privacy of Irish couples in Ukraine.

"Our hearts are with the Ukrainian people, particularly our surrogate mothers and their families and all of the professionals who have helped us on our surrogacy journeys,” the group said.

“Our surrogates are part of our extended family, Ukraine is where many of our much loved children were born. Our connection and solidarity with Ukraine is unwavering at this most distressing time.

“There will be a candlelight vigil outside the Ukrainian Embassy on Saturday at 5pm. We urge the Irish people to attend and show our solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

“We will not be making any further comment at this time with regard to the Irish couples due babies in Ukraine in the coming days and weeks in order to ensure their safety, security and privacy.”

A protest against the war is also taking place outside the Dáil at noon on Thursday.

Last week the DFA put a temporary procedure in place that shortened the exit process and expedited the journey home for Irish couples with their new born babies from Ukraine.

Arrangements were made so that couples whose babies were born in Lviv did not have to travel to Kyiv.

All Irish citizens in Ukraine are being advised to seek shelter in a secure place.

“We advise that citizens do not move around the country in the coming hours and to follow the advice of local authorities,” the DFA said.

“The DFA advises against all travel to Ukraine.”

Explosions sounded in Ukraine's cities before dawn this morning as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his long-anticipated military operation in Ukraine.

In a televised address as the attack began, Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would “lead to consequences you have never seen in history” and saying the move was in response to threats from Ukraine and aimed at the “denazification” of the country.

Ryanair has suspended its Ukraine flights for at least the next fortnight.

The airline said: "Due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace overnight and the apparent invasion by Russian forces, all Ryanair flights to/from Ukraine have been suspended for at least the next 14 days.

"All affected passengers will receive email notices later this morning and all flights to/from Ukraine have been removed from sale for at least the next four weeks until further information becomes available from EU safety agencies.

"Ryanair remains committed to our services to/from Ukraine and we look forward to restoring flight services there as soon as it is safe to do so.

"We sincerely regret and apologise for these unprecedented disruptions and any inconvenience that they will inevitably cause to our Ukrainian customers."

