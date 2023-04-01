| 8.6°C Dublin

‘I’m still alive’ – Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment

Close

Pope Francis autographs the plaster cast of a child as he leaves the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, Saturday, April 1, 2023 after receiving treatment for a bronchitis, The Vatican said. Francis was hospitalized on Wednesday after his public general audience in St. Peter’s Square at The Vatican. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Frances D'Emilio

Pope Francis has been discharged from hospital after being treated for bronchitis, quipping to journalists before being driven away: “I’m still alive.”

Francis, 86, was admitted to the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome on Wednesday after reportedly having breathing difficulties following his weekly public audience.

