Former England football star Paul Gascoigne has pleaded not guilty to a sex assault charge.

'I'm scared,' Gazza admits as he pleads not guilty to sex assault

Gascoigne (51) was arrested while travelling on a train between York and Newcastle for allegedly kissing a woman without consent in Darlington in August.

He appeared at Teesside Crown Court where his barrister Michelle Heeley QC said character witnesses will give evidence "about his propensity to kiss people in a non-sexual manner".

Gascoigne had to be asked to be quiet by Judge Simon Bourne-Arton. After hearing his trial could not begin before October 14, Gascoigne called out: "Sir, Your Honour."

The judge replied: "Be quiet." Gascoigne said: "I'm worried to bits. I'm scared."

He then apologised.

