I’m only human and I need fun, too, tearful Finnish PM Sanaa Marin insists over party revelations

Finland's prime minister, Sanaa Marin, at an event for her Social Democratic Party in Helsinki yesterday. Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa

Finland’s prime minister fought to hold back tears as she gave a forceful defence of her record and her right to a private life after she was swept up into a political scandal over her partying.

“I am human. And I, too, sometimes long for joy, light and fun amid these dark clouds,” Sanna Marin said yesterday at an event for her Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“It’s private, it’s joy, and it’s life,” she said. “But I haven’t missed a single day of work.”

Ms Marin (36) told her political colleagues the past week had been “quite difficult”.

“I want to believe that people will look at what we do at work rather than what we do in our spare time,” she said.

She generated an apparent international furore after clips of her dancing at a private party and at a nightclub were leaked to the press last week.

Opposition leaders condemned her behaviour as unbecoming for a world leader.

However, others have argued this shows double standards. Hundreds of women across the world are posting footage of themselves partying in support Ms Marin.

Videos of women dancing and enjoying themselves with friends are going viral on Twitter and elsewhere in solidarity with her.

“If letting off steam at a party is the worst thing your prime minister has done, then you’re a pretty lucky country,” Fiona Patten, an Australian politician, said on Twitter alongside a video of herself dancing in the street.

“How shocking!!! A young politician who does her job and enjoys her private life... Why can’t a young woman have fun? I can’t stand gender double standards,” Iratxe García Pérez, a Spanish politician, tweeted.

“Why can’t she party after work? Do we expect our leaders not to be human beings?” Ashok Swain, a professor at Uppsala University in Sweden, tweeted.

Ms Marin has, however, apologised after images emerged of topless social media influencers taken during a private party at her taxpayer-funded residence.

These new pictures have led to growing criticism within the Social Democrats according to local media reports.

“Sanna Marin is highly popular, but there is growing frustration within the party and the repeated scandals,” the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper said, after talking to SDP politicians.

