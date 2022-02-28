‘I’m not afraid – I fear being thought a coward more than I fear death’

As I queued to receive my uniform and rifle, fighting the urge to be sick, I contemplated how quickly life can change.

Even now, as I bed down in the woods to the north of Kyiv awaiting the imminent advance of the Russian army, it all seems so hard to take in.

Just a few weeks ago, things were relatively normal, or as normal as they can be in Ukraine.

Life has been pretty good. The small language school I founded now stretches across three floors of a building in the Ukrainian capital.

The school was enough to give our family a decent standard of living. We took holidays in Spain. Now aged 51, I was able to send my three children – Marko (16), Luca (14) and Chrystia (11) – to private school.

Life was full of the usual things that keep families busy: music lessons, after-school sport, art classes and so on. Then, Vladimir Putin put an end to all that.

At first, few of us believed that he would really do it. The build-up of troops was intimidation, certainly, but surely bluff, we reckoned. But the numbers of troops on the border kept growing and 12 days ago I decided the time had come to evacuate my family to my mother-in-law’s house in Ternopil, a city in western Ukraine. It was a painful, heartbreaking experience, but the children adapted quickly.

Their new life did not last long. After the invasion began, they spent two nights in a bomb shelter. They are now in Poland, where they have been given the most wonderful welcome.

I could be there with them. Safe. Eating delicious Polish food. Why amn’t I there, instead of here in the freezing cold by a base where eight of my countrymen were killed in a Russian bombardment two days ago?

Some of the reasons why I stayed are easy to articulate. I still have employees in Kyiv. Then there are my elderly parents, trapped in a town on the Black Sea near the city of Kherson, which is under heavy Russian bombardment at the moment.

Their city is surrounded by Russian troops. Food is scarce. So is medicine. I’m not going to leave them behind, even if I can’t get to them.

My mother is emotional, in tears all the time. We rarely spoke about politics, but my parents belong to an older generation that is often more ambivalent about Russia than their children.

She can’t fathom that it has happened. She keeps saying that the Russians and Ukrainians fought such a horrible war together, sacrificing so much together as they fended off the invading Nazis. Yet now the Russians are acting just as the Nazis did.

There are also the things that are harder to articulate.

Few of those who are with me now, or who stood in the queue outside the recruiting office, joined up lightly. Most Ukrainians don’t tend to do things idiosyncratically.

None of us particularly wants to be here, sleeping in the woods, frozen to the bone, but we feel we have no choice. It’s our duty. That’s why so many volunteered.

There were more volunteers than guns, in fact – I only managed to get one through a friend.

So, yes, life is now rather different since I formally became a soldier on Saturday.

It is quiet for the moment, but that could change quickly.

About 100 miles up the road is the city of Chernihiv. If it falls, we will face the brunt of the main advance on Kyiv from the north.

In fact, some are already here. At 3am this morning we got word that seven Russian paratrooper saboteurs had been dropped into the woods next to where we are stationed.

We do not know where they are, nor do we know where the Russian missiles will land next. The bombardment certainly didn’t make it any easier to sleep last night.

I’m not afraid – I fear being thought a coward more than I fear death. Our commander reckons it will be a hot night tonight.

Let’s see what the morning brings.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]