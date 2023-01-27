| 0.9°C Dublin

Close

‘I’m left without anything, not a single room is left’ – Vladimir Putin’s fury over tanks sparks missile blitz

Russia sends Ukrainian civilians racing for cover with a barrage of attacks

Children stand next to a crater left by a Russian military strike in the town of Hlevakha, outside Kyiv yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko Expand

Close

Children stand next to a crater left by a Russian military strike in the town of Hlevakha, outside Kyiv yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

Children stand next to a crater left by a Russian military strike in the town of Hlevakha, outside Kyiv yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

Children stand next to a crater left by a Russian military strike in the town of Hlevakha, outside Kyiv yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tom Balmforth and Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey

Russia sent Ukrainian civilians racing for cover with a barrage of missiles and drones, killing at least 11 people according to officials, a day after Kyiv won Western pledges of dozens of battlefield tanks to try to repel Russia’s invasion.

Moscow reacted with fury to the German and American announcements, and has in the past responded to apparent Ukrainian successes with massed air strikes that have left millions without light, heat or water.

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy