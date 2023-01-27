‘I’m left without anything, not a single room is left’ – Vladimir Putin’s fury over tanks sparks missile blitz

Russia sent Ukrainian civilians racing for cover with a barrage of missiles and drones, killing at least 11 people according to officials, a day after Kyiv won Western pledges of dozens of battlefield tanks to try to repel Russia’s invasion.

Moscow reacted with fury to the German and American announcements, and has in the past responded to apparent Ukrainian successes with massed air strikes that have left millions without light, heat or water.

Ukraine said it had shot down all 24 drones sent overnight by Russia, including 15 around the capital, and 47 of 55 Russian missiles – some fired from Tu-95 strategic bombers in the Russian Arctic.

Air raid alarms had sounded across Ukraine as people headed to work.

In the capital, crowds took cover for a time in underground metro stations.

Eleven people were killed and 11 wounded in the drone and missile strikes, which spanned 11 regions and also damaged 35 buildings, a State Emergency Service spokesperson said.

“I’m left without anything ... Not a single room is left intact, everything got hit,” said Halyna Panosyan (67) surveying twisted sheets of corrugated metal, crumpled masonry and a large missile crater outside her ruined house in Hlevakha near Kyiv.”

A 70-year-old woman who gave her name only as Valentyna said she managed to survive by scrambling out of her damaged house over glass splinters.

“Everything was in rubble,” she said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said electricity substations had been hit as Russia continued to target energy facilities.

The Kremlin said it saw the promised delivery of Western tanks as evidence of growing “direct involvement” of the United States and Europe in the 11-month-old war, something both deny.

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy producer, said it was conducting pre-emptive emergency shutdowns in Kyiv, the surrounding region and the regions of Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk.

In Odesa, the Black Sea port designated a “World Heritage in Danger” site on Wednesday by the UN cultural agency UNESCO, Russian missiles damaged energy facilities, authorities said, just as French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was arriving.

“What we saw today, new strikes on civilian Ukrainian infrastructure is not waging war, it’s waging war crimes,” she said.

Colonna was due to meet her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, to discuss humanitarian and military aid and potentially whether France might join its NATO allies in supplying Ukraine with battle tanks, in this case its own Leclerc model.

Both Moscow and Kyiv, which have so far relied on Soviet-era T-72 tanks, are expected to mount new ground offensives in spring.

Germany will initially send 14 tanks from its inventory and approve shipments by allied European states

Ukraine has been asking for hundreds of modern tanks in the hope of using them to break Russian defensive lines and recapture occupied territory in the south and east.

Maintaining Kyiv’s drumbeat of requests, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and asked for long-range missiles and aircraft.

Germany will initially send 14 tanks from its inventory and approve shipments by allied European states, with the ultimate aim of equipping two battalions – in the region of 100 tanks.

It said its Leopards should be operational in three to four months, and Britain said on Thursday it expected the 14 Challenger tanks it is sending to be in Ukraine in two months. Colonna said that Paris has yet to make a decision on whether to send Leclerc main battle tanks. “Their priority today is air defence systems,” she said, adding that France would respond to those needs by doing more on that front.

On the diplomatic front, The United States yesterday formally designated Russian private military company the Wagner Group as a transnational criminal organisation, freezing its US assets.



