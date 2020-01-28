'I'm alive, Hitler is dead. That's my satisfaction' - Auschwitz survivor

Wearing blue and white striped scarves - echoing the colour of the uniforms they were forced to wear by Adolf Hitler's sadistic SS - they recalled the horrors of the Holocaust during what, for many, would be the last major commemoration on the site of the world's biggest mass extermination site. Survivors wept and held their heads in their hands as memories were recounted of the crimes committed at the camp in Nazi-occupied Poland from 1940 to 1945.

As President Michael D Higgins joined royalty including Britain's Duchess of Cornwall, and the King and Queen of the Netherlands, and world leaders joined delegations from 61 countries at the camp in Poland, survivors gave heartbreaking testimonies of the cruelty they endured.

Batsheva Dagan (94), a Polish Israeli who was deported to Auschwitz in May 1943, told how she barely recognised herself after being tattooed with the number 45554 and having her head shaved.

Covered in lice, her hands would bleed as she was forced to pick nettles. She described how Josef Mengele, the camp doctor, would make children "stand in rows naked and be driven to death". She said: "I hid under a bed and somehow I saved myself." She was applauded as she asked: "Where was everybody, who could hear that, who could see that, but still did nothing?"

Stanislaw Zalewski (94), who was arrested aged 18 in Poland and sent to the camp, said he could still hear the screams of naked women at the gas chambers.

In attendance: President Michael D Higgins at Auschwitz

"I remember nicely dressed people with Star of David armbands being led to the crematorium. I saw sick prisoners killed in the hospital. I saw the suicide of prisoners who electrified themselves on the barbed wire fence. I witnessed executions. It was premeditated," he said.

Elza Baker (83) was eight when she was taken to Auschwitz in 1944 from her home in Hamburg because the Nazis considered her to be a gipsy. Sight-impaired, someone read a speech she wrote "from the heart" on behalf of the 21,000 Romany people murdered: "We saw a large area of open fire blazing. I overheard adults saying, 'They must have run out of gas and are burning people alive'."

In August 1944, Lodz-born Marian Turski (93) was sent to Auschwitz with his father and brother, who were murdered upon arrival. He admitted younger generations "can find talk of the Holocaust and genocide boring", but pleaded, "do not be indifferent".

Opening the event, Andrzej Duda, Poland's president, praised his nation for preserving the site. Half of the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis were Polish and six million Poles perished altogether.

Holocaust survivor Renee Salt. Photo: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

"We are speaking about numbers but these numbers represent people, their life stories and their suffering.

"We will certainly never get to know the exact figures but we are speaking about numbers because we are in the factory of death - that is the industrial nature of the crimes committed here," he said. "For years the factory of death operated at full capacity - smoke bellowed from chimneys, people walked in their thousands to meet their deaths. The magnitude of crime perpetrated is terrifying, but we must never walk away from it and we must never forget it."

Ronald Lauder (75), the American heir to the Estee Lauder cosmetics empire, reminded the audience that 1.5 million Jewish children were murdered.

The president of the World Jewish Congress, which paid for many of the 200 survivors to be at the ceremony, asked: "What could they have created for us all, what symphonies, what new technologies, what medical breakthroughs?"

Pointing out that "not one German was killed in retribution" by the 200,000 Jews liberated from the camps, he called for tougher laws to combat a rising tide of anti-Semitism. "Now I see something I never thought I'd see in my lifetime: the open and brazen spread of anti-Jewish hatred again," he said.

After the service, survivors and foreign dignitaries took a 750-yard walk along the infamous railway lines that led to the 'Gates of Death', to place candles at the main memorial at Auschwitz-II Birkenau, the largest of the three camps at the site.

They included survivor Renee Salt (90) who made her home in Britain after the war and said this would probably be her last visit to Auschwitz.

"It breaks my heart every time I come back here. I say I'm still alive, Hitler is dead. That's my satisfaction."

She said her father "disappeared into thin air" when they left the train.

"Without a kiss, without a goodbye. I never saw him again," she said. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

