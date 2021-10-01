‘I’m a wanted man’: Editor who angered Kremlin by investigating Alexei Navalny poisoning leaves Russia

The Insider news outlet investigated the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. Photo: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

The editor of a Russian news outlet that angered the Kremlin with its investigations – including into the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny – said the authorities had declared him a wanted man.

Roman Dobrokhotov, editor-in-chief of The Insider, told Reuters the authorities had accused him of illegally crossing the border to leave Russia.

He said was currently outside Russia and did not want to disclose his location. He did not say how he had left.

The Interior Ministry did not respond to a request for comment. There was no other confirmation of Mr Dobrokhotov’s status from the authorities.

Media outlets and journalists critical of the authorities faced mounting pressure before a parliamentary election this month and the campaign against people the authorities deem as threats to political stability shows no signs of letting up.

The Insider angered authorities by helping identify state security officials it said were behind the poisoning of Mr Navalny in August last year.

The Kremlin denies any responsibility for Mr Navalny falling ill.

It is one of several media outlets that Russia has this year declared “foreign agent” media, a designation that carries negative Soviet-era connotations, affects advertising revenue and imposes labelling requirements on the outlets.

The Kremlin denies media outlets are targeted for political reasons.

Mr Dobrokhotov said police confiscated his passport in July after officers searched his home and named him as a witness in an unrelated slander case.

Mr Dobrokhotov earlier this month accused the Russian state of destroying the media.