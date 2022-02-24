‘If your home is invaded, then you’re going to protect it’ – Irish man in Ukraine says he is ready to fight

An Irish man living in Ukraine said he is prepared to stay and fight for “his home” and to protect his family.

Dublin native Paul Niland has been living in Kyiv for almost two decades and said "if your home is invaded, then you’re going to protect it”.

Speaking on The Indo Daily Podcast, Mr Niland said despite the escalation of tensions between Russia and the Ukraine recently, people in Kyiv are continuing to get on with their daily lives and “we have lived with war and Russian occupation of Ukrainian land for eight years now”.

“The war began in 2014 and it has been a low-intensity conflict for a large part of that time, but it’s never stopped,” he said.

“This is different because Russia has taken steps to declare that the entities that were established in eastern Ukraine, in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, Russia has decided to declare them as independent, but the reality is that Russia actually created them.

“They were not born from local agency. There was not the people of those regions standing up and demanding independence or separatism and in fact, there is no evidence of any separatist intent in those regions prior to the Spring of 2014.”

The Irish Embassy in Kyiv has urged Irish citizens to leave the country where possible and said those who choose to stay should get supplies and seek shelter.

Despite said this advice, Mr Niland, who is the founder of suicide prevention hotline Lifeline Ukraine, said: “I’m staying and life goes on.”

He said the Russian army has underestimated both the military capabilities of the Ukrainian army and the power of the Ukrainian people.

“The people of this city are not going to lie down and accept living under the barrels of Russian guns,” he said.

“It’s a perfectly natural reaction as well. If your home is invaded, then you’re going to protect it. You’re going to defend your territory; you’re going to defend your family.

“The other thing that Vladimir Putin is seriously underestimating, is the strength of the Ukrainian army that is standing on the current contact line over the last few weeks.

"They’ve got capacity to inflict significant damage on the invading forces and they will and then the people of the other the cities, they will form a civilian resistance to any attempt to occupy any further population centres here.”

Mr Niland said he is “not relishing” taking up arms against the Russian army, but if it comes to it “of course” he will.

He explained that territorial defence units have been formed in the country’s major cities and people who have been living in the Ukraine for more than five years can join a unit.

Mr Niland said the units carry out training exercises which involve going to a military base, learning tactics about how to deal with a potential occupation and firearms training.

“I can shoot… I’ve shot guns on many occasions and I’m pretty reasonable at it. If that’s what I’m drawn into, I’m not being gung ho about this, but if that’s what I’m drawn into then that’s what I’ll have to do as well,” he said.

Mr Niland said he has been involved in previous revolutions in the Ukraine but on them occasions he was not involved in any physical conflicts.

He said friends and family in Ireland and the UK are understandably “concerned” for his safety.

“It’s natural that people are concerned, and my concern is for the millions of people who live in what is currently the government controlled parts of the Donbas and what their fate is should the Russian military move forward and occupy more towns and cities,” he added.