If Putin still wants Kyiv, every step Russia takes will cost them dearly

Russia’s army is making slow progress, but some question how long it can be sustained

New Ukrainian recruits being trained by UK forces near Manchester last week

Judging by what is left of the children’s playground at the cultural centre in Druzhkivka, the Russian army still has plenty of artillery left for its campaign to seize Ukraine’s Donbas region.

The town was rudely awoken by thunderous explosions yesterday, as four rockets landed just a mile from this reporter’s hotel.

One rocket demolished the supermarket, while another tore a 3m-deep crater in the cultural centre’s playground, decapitating a statue of a Soviet worker.

“This cultural centre is being used for humanitarian deliveries,” fumed one aid worker, as he salvaged crates of shrapnel-punctured food.

“Thank God this didn’t happen yesterday, when there were children in the playground and families queueing for food parcels.”

The bombardment was a preview of what every Donbas town taken by the Kremlin so far has faced — relentless shelling from afar, designed to blunderbuss both Ukraine’s civilians and military into submission.

It has already won the Kremlin the city of Severodonetsk, its biggest prize in the Donbas so far. And according to Vladimir Putin, it will win them the rest of eastern Ukraine and perhaps even Kyiv too.

“Everyone should know that we haven’t started anything yet in earnest,” he boasted last week. Meanwhile, his close ally Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, said Russia still planned the “denazification” of Ukraine, suggesting regime change was still on the cards.

So can Russia succeed in taking the rest of the Donbas? And at what price to both itself and Ukraine?

In terms of crude military might, Russia is slowly prevailing, by the simple act of hurling far more artillery at the Ukrainians than they can throw back.

“They are focusing on the Donbas with a big artillery sledgehammer, then mounting short attacks with their surviving ground forces,” said Ben Barry, senior fellow for land warfare at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“That creates a dilemma for Ukraine, because to repel the Russian ground force attacks, they have to concentrate their own troops, rather than disperse them — which makes them more vulnerable to artillery.”

However, the Russian war machine is a triumph of quantity over quality. The battle to take Severodonetsk alone has required an estimated 30,000 troops, using 20,000 artillery shells per day and costing an estimated 7,000 Russian lives.

Far from being routed, Ukraine has staged a steady tactical withdrawal, forcing the Russians into gruelling urban combat where Ukrainian forces — a third of the size — held the advantages.

Among those who fought in Severodonetsk was Issac Olvera, a former US marine now serving as a volunteer with Ukraine’s International Brigade.

“It was incredibly intensive fighting — the Ukrainians paid a heavy price there, but so too did the Russians,” he said. “It is completely acceptable to withdraw tactically, while tying the enemy up to erode morale.

"Meanwhile, Ukraine is buying critical time to allow some of the bigger western artillery pieces to reach the battlefield.”

New Ukrainian recruits being trained by UK forces near Manchester last week

The Kremlin’s territorial gains are also limited.

Phillips O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St Andrews, points out that even if the Russians also take Slovyansk, the total area captured will only be the size of Greater London. And far from gaining momentum, the Kremlin is having to fight for every inch.

If Putin wants to reach Kyiv, it might not be a sprint but a marathon slog, where each step is agony.

Already, for example, there are questions over how long the Russians can continue throwing 20,000 shells a day at their problems.

“That’s a huge amount — about half the British army’s entire current holdings of heavy artillery,” said Mr Barry.

And as the Kremlin learnt the hard way during its botched siege of Kyiv, the more ground is occupied, the more there is to defend from Ukrainian infantry attacks. To that end, Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukraine’s defence minister, said in May that the country was training a standing army of one million people.

Meanwhile, Russia has much still to accomplish in the Donbas. Illia Ponomarenko, the respected defence correspondent of the Kyiv Independent newspaper, points out that, so far, none of Ukraine’s “large military groups” in the region has been destroyed or even surrounded.

Finally, there is the cost in human lives. Ukraine’s casualties are estimated at around 20,000, with Russia’s as many as twice that. Much as Ukraine’s deaths have caused anguish, its population still seems behind the war.

There have been no protests, and few influential voices calling for concessions to end the bloodshed.

Nor, admittedly, has there been in Russia. But in a country that no longer tolerates dissent, it is hard to be certain how much discontent is welling up.

“The next few months will be a turning point,” said Mr Olvera, currently back in the US. “I expect Ukraine will become stronger, while Russia will become weaker, with the economy in a shambles, sanctions undermining their military capabilities, and morale and discipline issues becoming even more severe.”

How much more of the Donbas will be in Russian hands by then remains to be seen. But in a vote of confidence in Ukraine’s capabilities, Mr Olvera plans to return to help defend it.

“The Ukrainians have done far better than I expected,” he said. “Tough as it’s been so far, it’s encouraged me to go back.”