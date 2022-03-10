‘If I have to use a gun I will, but for now sourcing body armour and supplies is my job’ – Kyiv resident Oleg

Oleg Shymanskyi, a manager of an international development fund, is in Kyiv, where the air-raid sirens go off about half-a-dozen times a day.

When they do, he grabs his “go pack” – an emergency rucksack with his documents, some cash and a power bank for his phone and runs.

While hundreds of thousands flee Ukraine, others in the nation of 44 million people, such as 36-year-old Oleg, have decided to stay.

In addition to the violence from Russian forces, the interruptions of air-raid sirens and the possibility they will be blown up at any time, residents of the capital, Kyiv, like Oleg, endure long grocery lines, rations on purchases and food shortages.

“I went to the corner store this morning to get some milk and there wasn’t a drop,” he told the Irish Independent. “It’s the same with flour – completely gone.”

When the Russian invasion began two weeks ago, Oleg, who previously worked for the Ukrainian government, concentrated his efforts on getting his parents and colleagues to safety. He went to sign up for the Territorial Defence Forces, the civilian army that was created after the 2014 revolution, but could not get a place.

“They were prioritising people with previous military experience,” he said.

“They were giving those people contracts and giving them guns and then they were noting down all the others and at some point they got full. So instead I joined forces with a group of volunteers in this district, tasked with protecting the local area.

“I’m in touch with a specific detachment or unit of a battalion and I’m trying to help them procure supplies, procure body armour, which is what they’re lacking a lot, and procure civilian drones.

“They really help because there are a few forested areas around this part of Kyiv. Patrolling that forested area would take hundreds, maybe thousands of people, but with a drone you require less people on the ground.”

In Ireland, a group of Irish friends based in Down, Louth and Cavan have pledged to raise funds to provide armoured plates, knee and joint protection and other vital clothing for Oleg and his colleagues in Kyiv.

“We have a rota and we take it in turns to be on duty,” Oleg said. “In between times I stay in my apartment, and when the air-raid siren sounds I grab my go pack and head to the bomb shelter, the parking garage in our block.”

Unlike many of the Soviet buildings put up in the 1970s and 1980s with no underground garages, his is a modern build that has provided sanctuary for those who remain behind.

Among those taking refuge from the bombing are women and children.

“I have a friend who has two kids who are around nine and eight,” Oleg said. “Managing children in a shelter is not easy. Explaining to children that they have to stay in one position and remain there for hours is challenging. Children need to be entertained – there is no school right now.

“We have families on sleeping mats in the garage next to their cars. But during the day, I can see them playing in the little playground in our residential complex. They are trying to have a normal life when there are no air raids. It is completely surreal.”

Elsewhere, the restaurant in the apartment block is being used as a base to cook for troops. Chefs are mostly women, risking their lives on a daily basis in a bid to do their bit.

Below, in the dark and cold safety of the underground, limited electricity outlets provide power.

The group have a table, some extension cords, a stock of food and core medicines.

During the day, those who wish to can go back to their homes. Trips farther afield include visits to the local shop for essentials, where daily queues are growing. Most of the petrol stations are closed, and those that remain open have long lines of cars.

The streets are scattered with sandbags and concrete blocks.

When Oleg approaches one of these points, he needs to show his documents.

Tensions are high. No smiles, no waving. About every fifth person on the street is a military man, armed policeman or member of the Territorial Defence Forces.

“Do I feel scared?” Oleg said. “Yes, but I’m trying to do the best I can. I’ve held a gun like twice in my life during military training in the university so am I an effective soldier? Definitely not. If I need to take a gun and shoot back, I certainly will do that, but for the time being I’m trying to organise the logistics of getting body armour and supplies shipped here. I am trying to be as effective as I can be in this situation. I am aware that this could go on for months. We are all coming to terms with that realisation.”

To help Oleg and other volunteers, see www.idonate.ie/VolunteerKyivAppeal.