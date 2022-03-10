| 4.2°C Dublin

‘If I have to use a gun I will, but for now sourcing body armour and supplies is my job’ – Kyiv resident Oleg

People shelter from possible air raids in a metro station in Kyiv this week as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter Expand
A new member of the Territorial Defence Forces trains to operate AT4 anti-tank launcher during military exercises amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko Expand

Catherine Fegan

Oleg Shymanskyi, a manager of an international development fund, is in Kyiv, where the air-raid sirens go off about half-a-dozen times a day.

When they do, he grabs his “go pack” – an emergency rucksack with his documents, some cash and a power bank for his phone and runs.

