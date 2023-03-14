| 2.8°C Dublin

Close

ICC seeks war crime arrest warrants for Russian officials for abducting Ukrainian children as Bakhmut battle rages on

  • Ukraine's Zelensky vows to 'destroy' Russia in Bakhmut
  • Bakhmut has seen heaviest fighting of war
  • ICC to seek arrest warrants for Russian officials -source
  • Russia says Black Sea grain deal will be extended automatically
Ukrainian servicemen who recently returned from the trenches of Bakhmut Expand

Close

Ukrainian servicemen who recently returned from the trenches of Bakhmut

Ukrainian servicemen who recently returned from the trenches of Bakhmut

Ukrainian servicemen who recently returned from the trenches of Bakhmut

Mike Collett-White

Ukraine's future hinges on the outcome of battles in the east, including in and around Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, with both sides describing brutal fighting in the small city as Russia intensifies a winter campaign to capture it.

The ruined mining town of Bakhmut has become the focus of Russia's invasion, with the months-long fight for it becoming Europe's bloodiest infantry battle since World War Two.

Most Watched

Privacy