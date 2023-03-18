| 8.4°C Dublin

ICC seeking arrest of Putin over deportation of children

Participants march in front of a banner with a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a patriotic flash mob marking the ninth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak Expand

Close

Bart H Meijer and Mike Collett-White

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant yesterday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crime of illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, in a move that caused outrage in the Kremlin.

He is only the third serving president to have been issued an ICC arrest warrant, after Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir and Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi.

