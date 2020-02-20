'I won't meddle in search for new CDU leader' - Merkel

Angela Merkel, who will not seek re-election as chancellor. Photo: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Angela Merkel says she will not interfere in the search for the next leader of her Christian Democrats party (CDU).

The German chancellor spoke out after CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer announced that she would be stepping down.

"I said I won't interfere in the issue of who will lead the CDU in future or be the candidate for chancellor," Ms Merkel told a news conference.

Last week, Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer said she would give up the party chair as well as her ambitions of running for chancellor, as she believed one person should do both.

Former environment minister Norbert Roettgen (54) is the first prominent figure to officially declare his candidacy for the leadership of the centre-right party.

His chances are at best uncertain against the three potential candidates who so far have drawn most attention: former parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz, state governor Armin Laschet and Health Minister Jens Spahn.

