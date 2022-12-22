| 5.5°C Dublin

‘I will give the army everything it is asking for’ – Putin says there is no limit to Ukraine war spending

Russian president insists he will carry on with the invasion until Kremlin’s ‘goals’ are achieved

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an annual meeting of the Defence Ministry Board in Moscow yesterday. Photo: Vadim Savitskii Expand

Close

Nataliya Vasilyeva

Vladiir Putin yesterday promised there would be no limits to Russian military spending as he approved moves to add 500,000 troops to his army.

In a televised meeting with the country’s top brass, Mr Putin pledged to give the army “everything it is asking for” to win in Ukraine, where Russian troops are increasingly bogged down in deadly attritional fighting in the country’s east.

