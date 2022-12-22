‘I will give the army everything it is asking for’ – Putin says there is no limit to Ukraine war spending

Vladiir Putin yesterday promised there would be no limits to Russian military spending as he approved moves to add 500,000 troops to his army.

In a televised meeting with the country’s top brass, Mr Putin pledged to give the army “everything it is asking for” to win in Ukraine, where Russian troops are increasingly bogged down in deadly attritional fighting in the country’s east.

The Russian president insisted he would carry on with the invasion until the Kremlin’s “goals” are achieved.

He also approved a request from Sergei Shoigu, his defence minister, to increase the strength of the army from 1 million to 1.5 million troops.

“We have no restrictions on funding,” Mr Putin said yesterday. “The country and the government are giving the army everything it is asking for.”

While neither the Russian president nor Mr Shoigu made any mention of recent Russian losses on the battlefields of Ukraine, Mr Shoigu unveiled a list of proposals to dramatically overhaul the armed forces.

As well as the increase in personnel, he proposed widening the age range for military service – which is currently 18-27 – to 21-30.

The number of contract soldiers is expected to rise from 400,000 to nearly 700,000.

While backing the proposals, Mr Putin sought to dispel fears that Russia would move the economy to a war footing.

“We’re not going to militarise our country or economy. We simply don’t need it,” he said.

Mr Putin said Russia’s nuclear arsenal remained “the main guarantee for our security”.​

He also promised that the army would soon receive the state-of-the-art Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles which are capable of carrying at least 10 nuclear warheads and decoys.