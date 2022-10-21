‘I was willing to die,’ says grandson of Bobby Kennedy who fought in Ukraine war

A member of the Kennedy clan has revealed he went to fight in Ukraine and was “willing to die” defending it from Vladimir Putin.

Conor Kennedy (28) – the grandson of Robert Kennedy and son of Robert Kennedy Jr – dated singer Taylor Swift a decade ago.

Mr Kennedy, who has returned from Ukraine, said he kept his presence there secret because he did not want his family to worry and to be treated differently by fellow members of Ukraine’s International Legion.

He wrote on Instagram: “I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year. “I wanted to help. When I heard about Ukraine’s International Legion, I knew I was going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the next day.”

He added: “Going in, I had no prior military experience and wasn’t a great shot, but I could carry heavy things and learnt fast. I was also willing to die there. So they soon agreed to send me to the north-eastern front.”

Mr Kennedy did not reveal how long he spent in Ukraine but said it “wasn’t long”. He wrote: “But I saw a lot and I felt a lot. I liked being a soldier, more than I had expected.

“It is scary. But life is simple, and the rewards for finding courage and doing good are substantial.”

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, established the International Legion following the Russian invasion in February, and thousands of volunteers from dozens of countries joined.

Mr Kennedy encouraged others to enlist.

He said: “The people I met were the bravest I have ever known.

“My fellow legionnaires – who came from different countries, backgrounds, ideologies – are true freedom fighters.”

